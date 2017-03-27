Confusing colors, name and mascot, Denver Broncos arrive at Albertsons Stadium

Confusion ensued last Thursday when the Denver Broncos arrived for practice at Albertsons Stadium, apparently mislead by the similar name, mascot and colors of the Boise State Broncos.

After nearly an hour of running drills and discussing what Wide Receiver Marlon Brown described as “definitely a blue field—are you seeing this?” campus security arrived on site to remove the $2.4 billion football team from the premises.

“I knew something was amiss when I saw the motorcade, so we entered the stadium and confronted the team,” said Mark Reynolds, a security officer with Boise State. “We did manage to get a couple of autographs before we led them out.”

In response to the incident, Boise State President Bob Kustra said, “We typically like to reserve the field for players that belong to our teams.”

Even after their removal, some players and staff remained in what appeared to be a permanent state of confusion.

“I love our new logo. I think it’s more dynamic, you know?” said Quarterback Trevor Siemian as he was escorted back to the row of busses in the stadium parking lot.

The team’s administration, on the other hand, grasped the nature of their mistake a little more quickly.

“Needless to say, this is a little embarrassing,” said Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph. “We pride ourselves on our attention to detail.”

Although the NFL team regrets making the mix-up, they declined to confirm it won’t happen again, as general manager and Denver Broncos alumnus John Elway said.

“Occasionally we get confused. We’re only human. But we’re looking forward to playing a great season when we get back to, you know, wherever,” Elway said.