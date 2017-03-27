Communication Building receives $20 million donation

After many years of being a dilapidated mess, the Communication Building recently received a $20 million donation from Boise State alumna Karen Williamson.

Williamson graduated in 2007 with a Bachelor’s degree in communication, and said the building was outdated when she was in school. With the donation, the building will be remodeled—almost entirely. Due to its location on campus—and lack of space to expand laterally—the building will become 12 stories tall to accommodate for new office space and classrooms.

“With the expansion of Boise State over the years, the Comm Building has become an eyesore for incoming students,” Williamson said. “It’s not a comforting feeling for students to walk down a hallway—which feels as though it is about to collapse—on their way to class.”

The donation will also allow for the building to comply with all current American’s with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. The new hallways will be built wider, four elevators will be constructed and the new entryways will remain wheelchair accessible.

“Though the building somewhat passes ADA standards now, it will be great for students to have full access to any of the resources they need,” said Communication Professor Jennifer Goodwin.

Goodwin also shared her excitement about the new offices in the works.

“My office right now has the dimensions of a closet,” Goodwin said. “No, really. My name plate fell off of the door the other day, and it said ‘Custodial Staff Only,’ underneath.”

The renovations are scheduled to begin at the end of the Spring 2017 semester.

“I’m just happy to be giving back to the University by using my ‘worthless’ communication degree,” Williamson said. “I’m glad everyone discouraged me from pursuing my passions, as it left me a millionaire.”