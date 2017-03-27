Broncos lose to Vandals 8-11, russian hacking suspected

Cries of surprise and anguish echoed throughout Albertsons Stadium on Friday, February 31 during a hotly contested football game when it became apparent that the Idaho State Vandals had pulled out an unexpected win against the Boise State Broncos football team.

The final score of the game was 8-11, sailing in direct contradiction to official game predictions that had placed the Broncos with a 97 percent chance of winning the game. Many fans were left reeling from the unexpected loss to the rival team. Social media was soon flooded with posts raging against all Vandals fans. Mass unfriendings soon followed. While some have come to terms with the unexpected loss, one student has taken action.

Ross Schnidelstan, a ninth-year senior lunch major, said he believes the reason for the Broncos loss is much more nefarious than a poorly played game. Schnidelstan believes a foreign influence has penetrated the sacred grounds of the blue turf.

“The Broncos really should have won, and the fact they didn’t has cast a lot of suspicion over the integrity of the game,” Schnidelstan said. “I have reason to believe interference from Russia is the culprit behind this disgusting and unprecedented loss.”

When asked about proof regarding direct involvement with Russia and the football game, Schnidelstan became visually agitated and defensive.

“Any educated person would naturally come to the conclusion that Russia hacked the game. I bet Putin has a whole organization of spies crawling around Boise ready to interfere with much more than a football game,” Schidelstan said. “The fact that Idaho State is located in a city called Moscow is all the proof you need.”

Other students, such as sophomore feeling theory major Rebecca Mishuninberg have taken issue with not only the completely proven and unquestionable Russian interference of the football game, but also the way the football game was scored in general.

“It is completely unfair and unsports-person-like to award an arbitrary six points to every touchdown regardless of the work put into that touchdown. Boise State actually ran more yards in the game than Idaho State did, but because of this antiquated point system, Idaho State was awarded the victory instead,” Mishuninberg said.

Mishuninberg vowed to fight this unjust scoring system by starting a social media campaign entitled, “Hashtag: One Yard, One Point.” By signing online petitions and posting incessantly to sites like Facebook and cooking hashbrowns in the shape of hashtags Mishuninberg hope to make a real difference in the world.

“The gameplay would have made the Broncos win,” Mishuninberg said. “But the system made the Vandals win.”

Already the protests against the result of the game have gained steam on campus grounds. 52 protests have taken place outside Alberstons Stadium over the past 10 days. Chants of “Not My Touchdown” have echoed inside the stadium itself, and calls to say really mean things about the Vandals have increased. One protester, community member Niel Noitide, took issue with not only the Vandals team itself, but also its fans in general.

“As far as I see it, you can put most of the fans of the Vandals into a basket of disposables. They are a bunch of backwater hicks who wouldn’t know proper knowledge and enlightenment if it hit them in the face,” Noitide said.

As an objective news organization, The Arbitrary remains committed to the ideals of truth and and integrity when covering future sports events. The paper will continue to fairly cover future games between the oppressed Broncos, and the game-stealing, good-for-nothing, Russian-planted and all-around-small-handed Vandals. Our staff made up of all Bronco fans has recently appointed a lifetime Bronco fan to be our investigator into faulty sports reporting in other publications, mainly the Idaho State Argonaut. We have also launched an online campaign to shame anyone who doesn’t read us like the uninformed backwater sheep they are.

Though all of these programs, we hope to bring integrity back into sports coverage, and remind our loyal reader base that any sports reporting that doesn’t say the Broncos won shall be henceforth known as, “fake sports.”