Boise State’s newest recruit soon to be born

Boise State’s future football success is in the feeble hands of Dwight Thomas Jr. an unborn baby and more importantly the Broncos future quarterback.

Thomas was conceived on Oct. 15, 2016 at a Boise State tailgate, so it is clear that blue runs through his veins. The Broncos went on to win the game saying they did if for Thomas; he was in their hearts before he was even born.

Although his measurables are still to be determined, Boise State scouts have concluded that Thomas is one of the best prospects they have seen in decades. Scout Bob “Buster” Bronco was ecstatic when discussing what Thomas could do for the future of Bronco Nation.

“From what I have seen he could be the best to ever play,” said Bronco. “Not only does his projected birth weight compare to similar quarterbacks’ birth weights such as Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, but he is also projected to break water at an alarming 1.1 seconds.”

Not only will Boise State be offering Thomas a full scholarship, they will also be proving him with a baby proofed room on campus with his own private nursery.

Boise State had to go all out to get Thomas to commit to their team as it was a close race between the Broncos and Alabama. Thomas’ mother, Jackie Thomas, made the final decision.

“I wanted my future son to play for a team that wanted to build a life around him,” said Thomas. “At the end of the day Alabama didn’t want to invest in my son’s present, only on his future; while Boise State offered to train him from birth.”

Thomas looks to be a standout in the 2035 high school recruiting class that currently has a total of four recruits all signed to different schools.