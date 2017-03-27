Boise State announces Conservative Arts Building

The air was chilly on Saturday, March 18 when sophomore art major Travis Bader began to speak from his podium on the top of the Albertsons Library stairs.

“I am tired of people assuming I am left wing just because I create paintings of small dogs drinking from tiny bottles of wine,” Bader said while several students streamed out from the doors behind him, unable to comprehend spacial awareness. “The arts shouldn’t just be for liberals. They should be for conservatives too.”

Bader is part of a group of students whose protests prompted the University to agree to repurpose the Administration Building into the Conservative Arts Building. The announcement was made in a passively worded statement sent out over email to the entirety of the ambivalent student population several days too late for it to not seem entirely reactionary.

The building will be a location where students can “pursue art without feeling ostracized for their political leaning,” according to Heg Grahn, president of Boise State’s Communication Department, and person who wrote up the press statement. The building is set to open for classes in Fall 2017.

According to a poll conducted by several scrappy and very aggressive members of The Arbitrary staff, most students are indifferent to the change. The poll found that 36 percent of students felt “politics are everywhere and we should all just take a nap,” 25 percent said they were “too busy watching the new Power Rangers movie to care” and 15 percent admitted to being “too hungover to answer this poll honestly”. The poll was conducted on a Monday evening.

Senior English major Pupi Mandoodle, who hopes to one day pursue a career in sock puppetry, said these students will be thankful for the change when it happens.

“I like art, but when I first got started creating it was all about my form, too,” said Mandoodle. “Soon these students are going to get to a point where they can start creating things with meaning, and they’re going to want to be able to create freely.”

Several faculty members were frustrated with the University’s decision.

“I’m not quite sure our students don’t know what a liberal arts education is,” said Terri Tori adjunct professor in the English Department. “The word ‘liberal’ is derived from the latin word ‘liberalis’ which means ‘worthy of a free person,’ and if theres one place where students are most free, it’s our campus.”

Tori then prodeded to alter the content of her quotes to comply with university speech regulations.

Bader and several other students said liberal arts has stopped being about a well rounded education and has begun to push a political agenda.

“Isn’t it strange how the ‘Dear Ivanka’ Instagram was made by artists, and since then the entire artistic community has been trying to push out Ivanka Trump from art galleries and receptions?” Bader said. “The idea that someone can’t buy art because their father represents the Republican party is ridiculous. When did creativity become prioritized if someone lives a progressive lifestyle?”

Bader continued by adding that he felt ostracized in his classes.

“The only thing that is conservative about the Liberal Arts building is the ‘trickle down’ from the faucets to the sink,” Bader said.

According to Willus Williams, construction worker for Boise State and the only person on Facebook willing to comment at 2 a.m., the construction crew is having trouble getting started because of the schematics laid out by the University.

“There is a plan for three Ronald Reagan rooms, a talk radio studio decicated to Rush Limbaugh and several gun racks to replace the skateboard racks around the building,” Wiliams. “Those are all fine and dandy, but there are also several vague notes in the plans like ‘lots of bald eagles’ or ‘statues of John Locke and Adam Smith giving their blessing to the free market.’ We’re not really sure what to do with that.”

In the schematics that Williams emailed over on his outdated hotmail account, there were outlines for rooms filled with “meticulously detailed paintings of apple pies and Norman Rockwell reproductions,” plus a sanctuary dedicated to “Uncle Sam ending that communist scum.”

Although members of the University administration have agreed to install the desired features for the new building, several staff members have expressed concern regarding the use of the space.

“I’m just not sure we need to have ‘Obamacare’ inscribed in the bottom of each toilet bowl,” said Secretary of Campus Communication Deborah Bebe. “I’m also concerned that students walking near the building might be distracted by the future sounds of ranting coming from the planned Limbaugh radio studio.”

The Arbitrary didn’t bother to fact check Bebe’s claim and instead decided to interview a random student in the SUB.

“I mean, it doesn’t affect me all that much,” said senior button management major Sean Swanson. “My girlfriend has a pretty sick pad and her bathroom is really nice—it smells like flowers and shit—so I’m not really into using the bathrooms on campus. The half-ply toilet paper doesn’t clean anything.”

Construction has somewhat started in front of the now Conservative Arts Building and will continue throughout the summer. Students who are interested in reading more about the building can do so, somewhere, somehow. Good luck.