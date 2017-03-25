Hackfort 2017 fuses technology and humanity

The fifth floor of the Boise’s new JUMP building was alive with sleek gadgets, glowing screens and tech enthusiasts as Hackfort made its 2017 debut. Despite the grey clouds, Hackfort’s main room was filled with sunshine and the warm chatter of enthusiastic conversation.

Hackfort is the digital humanities branch of Treefort, downtown Boise’s annual music festival. Though it officially began on Friday, March 24, Hackfort will continue on March 25 and 26. Attendees can check displays such as the multiple virtual reality booths on the main floor or catch one of the many panels taking place throughout the weekend.

Deana Brown, assistant professor and librarian at Boise State, wore her Hackfort badge proudly as she spoke of interactive element of the conference.

“Part of the appeal for the me is you’re not just going to a conference—sitting through slideshows and hearing people talk all day long,” Brown said. “I wouldn’t want to discount the value of that, but sometimes it’s nice to have something more interactive.”

This spirit of interactivity has been carried into many of Hackfort’s events as well, resulting in several workshops that allow those in attendance to have a hands-on experience. One example of this is Board Game Hack, where All About Games owner Ken Somerville walked visitors through the process of creating a board game from scratch.

“I’m just excited to be adding something to Hackfort this year—to bring something new to the public,” Somerville said.

For many Hackfort-goers, 2017’s rendition marks a distinct turn in focus from pure gadgetry to the culture that develops around the constantly evolving technology in our lives.

“They’re privileging people over the tools,” said Jonathan Lashley, a senior instructional technologist with Boise State. “We’re coming together as a fellowship to discover the potential of technology in our lives—and what we do for fun. Who knows what can happen?”

Hackfort will continue weekend alongside a wide variety of other events at the JUMP building.