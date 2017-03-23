News Ticker

Culture

There’s Chinese Tunnels Under Boise is worth the watch

Posted on Mar 23, 2017 by Patricia Bowen in Culture // 0 Comments

An Iron Maiden poster covers the wall above the record player and its case; the television warms the floor after John, played by Sean Hancock, turns it on and boots up “The Legend of Zelda” just as Dwayne’s, played by Dwayne Blackaller, comes out of the shower.

Steeped in nostalgia and video-game references, “There’s Chinese Tunnels Under Boise” centers around Dwayne’s journey uncovering the truth behind his brother’s death and the event that split apart his best friendship with Lina, played by Hollis Welsh.

“There’s Chinese Tunnels Under Boise” will be showing from Wednesday, March 22 to Sunday, March 26 at the Boise Contemporary Theater at 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. The show is free to attend with a Treefort Music Fest pass, or $20 online at The Empty Boat’s website or $25 at the door.

After getting in an argument with Lina’s boyfriend, played by Nick Garcia, about Seattle’s relevance over Boise, the four high schoolers head to the Egyptian Theatre—one of the few entrances to the Chinese tunnels under Boise—in an attempt to prove that the legend is true and uphold Boise’s honor as a city.

“There’s Chinese Tunnels Under Boise” is split into two parts; the first is an amalgamation of witty banter and lofty claims about the potential of the summer night. The second is a retelling of the night that lead to the break up that proves the myth that listening to Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon.”
This play is worth every minute of its two hour run. Find or make time to watch it before Treefort Music Fest’s ends.

About Patricia Bowen (222 Articles)
Patricia Bowen is a creative writing student extraordinaire at Boise State University. Her unpaid internship experience is immense and includes a summer internship with Semilla Nueva, The Cabin, Boise Weekly and a semester internship with The Ahsahta Press. Currently Patricia works as Managing Editor for the Arbiter. While she continues into her junior year of college she plans to write more poetry about the spider infestation in her room and drink too much coffee.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


© Boise State Student Media 2015