There’s Chinese Tunnels Under Boise is worth the watch

An Iron Maiden poster covers the wall above the record player and its case; the television warms the floor after John, played by Sean Hancock, turns it on and boots up “The Legend of Zelda” just as Dwayne’s, played by Dwayne Blackaller, comes out of the shower.

Steeped in nostalgia and video-game references, “There’s Chinese Tunnels Under Boise” centers around Dwayne’s journey uncovering the truth behind his brother’s death and the event that split apart his best friendship with Lina, played by Hollis Welsh.

“There’s Chinese Tunnels Under Boise” will be showing from Wednesday, March 22 to Sunday, March 26 at the Boise Contemporary Theater at 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. The show is free to attend with a Treefort Music Fest pass, or $20 online at The Empty Boat’s website or $25 at the door.

After getting in an argument with Lina’s boyfriend, played by Nick Garcia, about Seattle’s relevance over Boise, the four high schoolers head to the Egyptian Theatre—one of the few entrances to the Chinese tunnels under Boise—in an attempt to prove that the legend is true and uphold Boise’s honor as a city.

“There’s Chinese Tunnels Under Boise” is split into two parts; the first is an amalgamation of witty banter and lofty claims about the potential of the summer night. The second is a retelling of the night that lead to the break up that proves the myth that listening to Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon.”

This play is worth every minute of its two hour run. Find or make time to watch it before Treefort Music Fest’s ends.