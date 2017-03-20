23 vehicle windows smashed and robbed in Lincoln Garage

23 vehicles were found with smashed windows on the third and fourth floor of the Lincoln Avenue Parking Garage on the night of Saturday, March 18.

The suspect of the crime is 23-year-old Brett Rodgers, who was caught outside of the garage with multiple stolen items. He has been arrested and charged with 23 counts of vehicle burglary, according to Officer Mark Abercrombie from the Boise Police Department. Abercrombie filled out the police report for this crime.

“He’s not the brightest bulb, I can tell you that. He does not live around here. Basically, he was drunk and probably high on something and admitted that he did something dumb,” Abercrombie said.

According to Abercrombie, some skateboarders outside of Lincoln Avenue Parking Garage heard several car alarms going off and the sound of glass breaking, which prompted them to alerted the police.

Abercrombie also said Rodgers used a knife to break open the cars’ windows in an attempt to steal items inside. The stolen items included change, sunglasses, cell phones, charging cords and GPS units.

Rodgers is not a student at Boise State, according to Abercrombie.

“Going forward, I know students are probably concerned about parking and having more burglaries and stuff like that,” Abercrombie said. “I can say with almost 100 percent certainty that there are no other suspects. He was the only one.”

Abercrombie also said those who had their vehicles damaged need to call their insurance company and file claims with the report number. Prosecutors will try to seek restitution for the all the victims.