Review of Shitts Creek: Take my word and watch it

When I said they took the millionaires from Gilligan’s Island, a (minor) Kardashian, a realtor from “Selling New York”, infused them with “Parks and Rec”-esque dry humor, and locked them all in Mayberry, people said “Impossible!” Well, I said, “Shitt’s Creek” was just renewed for a fourth season. So, you know. Not impossible.

Ain’t nobody got no time to be watching over-rated television as a college student. Let me save you some time. Stop watching everything—especially the “OA”—and watch “Shitt’s Creek.”

The show follows the Roses, a wealthy family whose assets are unceremoniously yanked out from under them. In the scramble to right themselves, they move to a town they once bought as a joke, Shitt’s Creek. The mayor of the town sets them up in a cheap motel to live, and they must attempt to redefine their identities in relation to their new compatriots without losing their individuality in the process. Hilarity ensues.

Although I want to say ‘Just take my word for it, because I’m the smartest person I know,’ I’ll put it into some terms people like you could understand.

The show is groundbreaking for a few reasons. Eugene Levy created the show with his son, Daniel Levy, in which they both star. Simply put, the Levys are racial minorities. And the show has zero jokes about it. And that’s a big deal. Minority status is easy money, as far as jokes are concerned, but it’s often cheap humor. It’s remarkable that the show never descends into them. The courageous approach to the absolutely normalized status of a person’s race is a beautiful thing to see in an individual and a rare thing to see in a television show.

What’s more, Daniel’s character is pansexual, and this isn’t even explained until far into the show’s development. Daniel’s character, David Rose, is flamboyant, but his character is so beautifully developed in humorous personality ticks that it doesn’t have to rely on cheap stereotypes which, frankly, damage the queer community.

Moira’s character is used to having her voice heard and, when it isn’t, doesn’t get mean. If this doesn’t surprise you, pay attention to the next character who plays the Karen stereotype from “Will and Grace”. Megan Mullally doesn’t get laughs by being understanding. It’s blurring the lines of being sexist that a woman can’t have a lot of money without being a major witch — think Wilhelmina Slater, Miranda Prisley, etc. Moira is such a refreshing character because she’s relatable. She rarely gets what she wants, but she doesn’t sacrifice her morals when she continues to pursue her goals.

And Alexis. Let’s just say she does make you feel like a good person.

I could go on but, to put it simply: the show skates gracefully along the line where most would gauchely dump into the realm of a lot of cheap humor. And it doesn’t because it doesn’t have to. Because — did I mention—it’s hilarious. When Moira *spoilers alert* sings “Danny Boy” at a funeral because she doesn’t know what to say about the deceased, I laughed a milkshake out my nose.