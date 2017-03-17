George and Payne win 2017 ASBSU Elections

Sienna George and Gabe Payne have been elected President and Vice President of the Associated Students of Boise State University (ASBSU) for the 2017 to 2018 academic year.

After candidates debated on Wednesday, March 8, they then had to wait until March 14 and March 15 for the student body to vote. The winners of each position were announced Thursday, March 16. According to the ASBSU Spring 2017 Executive Election Results, there were 1,746 voters—which is 11.6 percent of the total eligible voters.

Winners of the other ASBSU positions are as follows: Garrett Pedersen as Secretary of Academic Affairs, Austin Henderson as Secretary of Community Relations and Justin Doi as Secretary of Student Organization Affairs.

“ASBSU officers will have a transition period following Spring Break, and the Inauguration of new officers will take place on Wednesday, April 12, 2017,” according to the ASBSU Spring 2017 Executive Election Results.