What not to miss at Treefort Music Fest
It’s Treefort time—well, technically, Wednesday, March 22 through Sunday, March 26 is Treefort time—which means we’re all scrambling to create the perfect listening schedules for this year’s festival. If you’ve procrastinated as much on building your list as I have on my midterms, you might need a cheat sheet. Hopefully you’ll find this one to your pleasing.
Treefort regional artists you shouldn’t miss:
Americana
Eilen Jewell – Boise, Idaho
experimental
Bijouxx – Boise, Idaho
Storie Grubb – Boise, Idaho
hazy/art rock
GABI – Salt Lake City, Utah
GROWWLER – San Francisco, Calif.
Light Thieves – Fresno, Calif.
Tango Alpha Tango – Portland, Ore.
post-rock
Red Hands Black Feet – Boise, Idaho
rock ’n’ roll
Skinny the Kid – Moscow, Idaho
Treefort artists with recent releases you should check out:
singles
Mac Demarco – “This Old Dog”
Oceans Are Zeroes – “Some Stay Young”
JMSN – “Drinkin’”
Kane Strang – “Oh So You Are Off I See”
albums
Clap! Clap! – “A Thousand Skies”
The Dig – “Bloodshot Tokyo”
Hideout – “So Many Hoops, So Little Time”
Lounge on Fire – “Lips of Calypso”
Shady Elders – “Inside Voices”
STRFKR – “Vault Vol. 1”
If you dance to a different drummer or if you’re looking for more direction, remember there is a Treefort Music Fest app, with the festival’s lineup and a build-your-own-schedule. If you’re attending the festival, have a blast and remember to stay hydrated. The same goes for those of you who have other Spring Break plans!
