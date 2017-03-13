What not to miss at Treefort Music Fest

It’s Treefort time—well, technically, Wednesday, March 22 through Sunday, March 26 is Treefort time—which means we’re all scrambling to create the perfect listening schedules for this year’s festival. If you’ve procrastinated as much on building your list as I have on my midterms, you might need a cheat sheet. Hopefully you’ll find this one to your pleasing.

Treefort regional artists you shouldn’t miss:

Americana

Eilen Jewell – Boise, Idaho

experimental

Bijouxx – Boise, Idaho

Storie Grubb – Boise, Idaho

hazy/art rock

GABI – Salt Lake City, Utah

GROWWLER – San Francisco, Calif.

Light Thieves – Fresno, Calif.

Tango Alpha Tango – Portland, Ore.

post-rock

Red Hands Black Feet – Boise, Idaho

rock ’n’ roll

Skinny the Kid – Moscow, Idaho

Treefort artists with recent releases you should check out:

singles

Mac Demarco – “This Old Dog”

Oceans Are Zeroes – “Some Stay Young”

JMSN – “Drinkin’”

Kane Strang – “Oh So You Are Off I See”

albums

Clap! Clap! – “A Thousand Skies”

The Dig – “Bloodshot Tokyo”

Hideout – “So Many Hoops, So Little Time”

Lounge on Fire – “Lips of Calypso”

Shady Elders – “Inside Voices”

STRFKR – “Vault Vol. 1”

If you dance to a different drummer or if you’re looking for more direction, remember there is a Treefort Music Fest app, with the festival’s lineup and a build-your-own-schedule. If you’re attending the festival, have a blast and remember to stay hydrated. The same goes for those of you who have other Spring Break plans!