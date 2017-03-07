Previous March Madness Tournaments set tone for 2018 first and second rounds hosted at Taco Bell Arena

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, or March Madness as it is more commonly known as, is a very unique event in that it captures the nation’s attention for a whole month. From small towns to big cities, virtually the entire populace is engaged in some way or another.

Boise has been lucky enough to be an epicenter for this excitement, as Boise State University has hosted the first and second rounds of the tournament nine times —1983, 1989, 1992, 1995, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2009.

Next year, Boise State will again be a regional host for the first and second rounds on March 15 and March 17, 2018, according to Boise State athletics.

According to an article in the Idaho Statesman in 2014, Taco Bell Arena would have to undergo a number of upgrades to host the tournament. Those recommended upgrades included a new video board, which was recently installed.

All eyes will be on Taco Bell Arena, which in previous tournaments has been the site for some of the biggest upsets and games in NCAA history.

In 1983, the first big event at the Boise State University Pavilion—currently Taco Bell Arena—occurred when the NCAA Tournament came to Boise.

In 1992, future NBA Hall-of-Famer, Shaquille O’Neal played his final game for Louisiana State University in a loss to Final Four team, Indiana University.

In 1995, one of the most iconic plays in NCAA history occurred, when Tyus Edney of UCLA went coast-to-coast to hit a buzzer-beater against Missouri. UCLA would go on to win the national championship that year.

In 2001, No. 15 seed Hampton upset second seeded Iowa State 58 -57, in one of the biggest upsets in NCAA Tournament history. This was only the fourth time in tournament history that a No. 15 seed upset a No. 2 seed has happened.

In 2009, No. 12 seeded Wisconsin came back from 10 points down to upset No. 5 seeded Florida State.

Who knows what we could be in store for at Taco Bell Arena in March Madness 2018?