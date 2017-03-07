2016 Fall Academic All-Mountain West Teams Announced

Cameron Gray

The 2016 Fall Academic All-Mountain West Teams were announced last Tuesday Feb. 28. Boise State student-athletes are not only shining for their respective teams but are stars in the classroom as well.

Boise State placed a school record and league-high-tying 67 student-athletes on the Fall Academic All-Mountain West Team.

The Mountain West Conference set a new league record with 614 student-athletes honored throughout the conference. Within those 614 student-athletes, the Broncos’ 67 recipients were tied with Utah State for the most in the conference.

The Fall sports represented as part of the Academic All-Mountain West Team included men’s and women’s cross country, football, soccer and volleyball.

The Boise State football team led the league with 31 honorees. They have accomplished this feat in all six seasons since joining the Mountain West in the summer of 2010.

Additionally, soccer (15) and Men’s Cross Country (6) tied program records since joining the MW, while Women’s Cross Country (8) tied its best mark since joining the league.

Boise State Volleyball (7) tied its second best mark in program history, while also being crowned Mountain West Conference champions and making it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Out of Boise State’s 67 honorees, three of them achieved a 4.0 grade-point average. These three outstanding athletes were junior Minttu Hukka and sophomore Brenna Peloquin of the Women’s Cross Country team, as well as freshman Janell Walley of the Broncos volleyball team.

“It feels great to be named to the Fall All-Academic team; it shows that my hard work is paying off,” said Walley. “Grades have always been really important to me and continuing to have good grades in college is a huge accomplishment for me.”

Peloquin felt extremely honored to be a part of this exclusive group as well.

“Being only one of the three honorees to achieve a 4.0 GPA is extremely validating because it shows that hard work, in both academics and athletics, pays off,” Peloquin said. “A lot of people underestimate the difficulties of balancing academics and athletics as a student-athletes, so I’m really grateful to be recognized.”

Juggling the hardships of school, while devoting countless hours a week to a division one sport is no easy task. Athletes must be able to attend practice, meetings and workouts, while staying up with their school work. Not to mention constant traveling during their respective seasons. It takes time management skills, discipline and dedication.

Kristina Serres, who plays soccer at Boise State University and was also selected to the all-academic team, can speak to that.

“Balancing the demands of a Division I sport along with all of the obligations of school is definitely not an easy task,” Serres said. Between practice, workouts, meetings camp; traveling, especially during season, I can’t tell you how much time my teammates camp; I have spent studying and doing homework together. We have a great support system built up on our team, and our coaching staff does an amazing job of reiterating the importance of academic success. They always remind us to be a student first, and an athlete second.”

According to Serres, Student-athletes must always remember that school is first, while athletics is second. Boise State has provided these student-athletes with amazing tools and resources to be the best that they can possibly be, and it is says a lot to the university, as well as these young adults, who decide to take advantage of them.