Students team up for laser tag tournament at the Rec Center

The room is silent. The only sound is your own labored breathing. It’s so quiet you can hear your heartbeat pulsing in your eardrums. Suddenly, a movement explodes nearby and your muscles spring into action. The glow of your vest tells you that it’s already too late—you’ve been hit.

Students will be gathering to play and watch a series of laser tag matches this Thursday, March 9 at 8 p.m. in the Rec Center. The event is put on by the Student Involvement and Leadership Center.

Corrie Brending, programming assistant and the organizer of the Boise State Laser Tag Tournament, said this event is all about the social aspect.

“It’s an event to get students interacting,” Brending said. “What better way to do that through a friendly competition?”

Max Pearce, a senior marking major, expressed his confidence in his team, named “Blazer Tag.”

“I think we’ve got a pretty good shot,” Pearce said. “Our goal is to win that t-shirt.”

Pearce went on to explain he and his team have wanted to win a t-shirt as a prize for an intramural competition for at least a year now, so far with no luck.With this tournament, they hope to change that before graduation in May.

“We’re going to have a formation—I’ll probably take lead. We’re going to dominate out there.” Pearce said.

Registration for teams has already closed, but students who missed the deadline can still be spectators at the event.