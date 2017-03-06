Boise State stays course, despite change in federal transgender bathroom policy

In 2016, former President Barack Obama issued a memo regarding the rights of transgender students and bathroom usage. President Trump has now rescinded that order, leaving the issue under the authority of the states.

According to Greg Hahn, associate vice president of Communications and Marketing, Boise State’s policy won’t be dramatically affected by the government’s about-face.

“We do not expect any changes based on this policy change at Boise State,” Hahn said. “The University will continue to have single-user restrooms throughout campus that are open to all, accessible and safe. The Gender Equity Center keeps a partial list of these all-user restrooms for reference.”

Likewise, the Gender Equity Center referenced the amenities already in place. They made note of the two private restrooms outside of their offices as examples of others available around campus, while mentioning the Gender Equity Center could not make political speculations or speak for Boise State regarding adequate accommodations.

However, one transgender student isn’t as satisfied. Cybil Romero, a computer science major, said although the debate is ongoing, there are logistical issues in play.

According to Romero, although most outsiders think of “trans” as an all-encompassing term, there are several levels involved in the process of changing biological sex, so consequentially there are areas of comfort that most would feel in the case of restroom arrangements, regardless of political platform.

Romero admitted although she’s using a dated term, she said “passing” females who are transgender—meaning transgender students who have undergone steps that include hormone therapy and sexual reassignment surgery—would make males uncomfortable using the men’s bathroom regardless of what their birth certificates says, and the inverse is true of “passing” males.

“I don’t know how it would feel for everybody, but if I were entirely female passing at the time and I was forced to use the male restroom, I would not be okay with that in the slightest—because what woman would want to go into the male restroom?” Romero said.

One of the Trump administration’s arguments for dissolving Obama’s memorandum was that it led to legal ambiguity and was best left up to the states to decide.

“That argument is complete horseshit. It’s almost plausible deniability,” Romero said.

Although conceding it couldn’t be drawn as a direct correlation, Romero referenced the racial segregation of bathrooms prior to the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Until then, segregation and the states’ rights position had formed a symbiotic relationship.

“The restroom and shared facilities argument has been a way to exclude people for a long time and it just moves from group to group,” Romero said.

Romero went on to reference an argument that existed leading up to the 2000s revolving around the concern that individuals from alternative sexualities and lifestyles will act as sexual predators in social arenas to which they’re granted access.

“This whole idea that it’s for the safety of other people is ridiculous, because it’s not about the safety of people—it’s about the exclusion of people,” Romero said.

Given all of the facets of the argument, it seems unlikely a resolution will be found any time soon.