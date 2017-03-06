ASBSU hosts 30th Annual Golden Apple Awards Ceremony

The Associated Students of Boise State University (ASBSU) recently hosted their 30th Annual Golden Apple Awards Ceremony on Monday, Feb. 27, to recognize faculty who were nominated by students.

This ceremony allows students to honor professors who they feel have contributed greatly to Boise State and have been exemplary educators, according to ASBSU Secretary of Academic Affairs Olivia Rodriguez. More than 300 nominations were received for the nine different colleges. 24 professors were recognized at the Golden Apple Awards, with 15 being honorable mentions.

“I don’t really think there is an avenue for faculty to be appreciated by students (other than the Golden Apple Awards),” Rodriguez said. “There are course evaluations, but more often than not, the evaluations are designed to help professors improve their courses.”

Rodriguez said reading all of the nominations showed her how invested faculty at this University are in students’ success, noting that one professor had over seven pages of nominations. Honoring these professors serves as validation that their efforts have been noticed, according to Rodriguez.

The following nine professors were awarded the honor for their college: Katherine Wright in the College of Education, Kirsten Davis in the College of Engineering, Jeff Anderson in the College of Health Sciences, Lori Haussegger in the School of Public Service, Shikhar Sarin in the College of Business and Economics, Eric Landrum in the College of Arts and Sciences, Annal Frenz in the Honors College, Maria Sole Pera in the Graduate College and Anthony Ellertson in the College of Innovation and Design.

“I’m glad (the ceremony) was something students did, and I think that means a lot to professors that we coordinated it. We sat through the nominations, and we set it all up,” Rodriguez said