Sadi Henderson runs down the competition

Sadi Henderson is having a breakout season for the Women’s Track and Field team.

The junior psychology and business double major currently holds the school record in the 800, which she set last month at the Washington Invitational with a time of 2:04.01. The time currently places her tenth overall on the national leaderboard.

Henderson, who is from Hamilton, Mont., said both a change in her coaching and her mentality has helped propel her to a five-second improvement in the 800.

“It was really just a conscious decision I made sitting in class this fall,” said Henderson. “I just decided I wanted to make running a top priority in my life; running is something I really wanted to be good at, so I decided to go all in and do everything I could to get better.”

Henderson also credits First-Year Assistant Track Coach, Pat McCurrey, with her successful winter.

“Coach McCurrey really helped elevate how serious I took running and what kind of training it would take to be a really successful athlete,” said Henderson. “Pretty much since the first workout of the season back in October, I knew it was going to be a really good season.”

Henderson’s success on the track has not been limited to just the 800, however. At the Boise State Team Challenge, Henderson ran the third fastest time in school history in the 400 with a 54.82.

Outside of running, Henderson spends her time attempting to visit every coffee shop in the Boise area.

“So far I’ve been to about 57 of the 143 coffee shops in the Boise area. I started my freshman year, and hopefully I’ll be able to visit all 143 before the time I graduate,” said Henderson. “I would have to say Zero Six Coffee Fix on the east-side of Boise would have to be my favorite so far.”

Henderson plans to spend the rest of the season running both the Distance Medley Relay and the 800 meters at the Mountain West Conference meet in Albuquerque, N.M., on Monday, Feb. 27 and Tuesday, Feb. 28.

After that she will likely run at the NCAA Indoor Championships at Texas A&M come mid-March.