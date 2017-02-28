No. 12 Boise State Gymnastics team comes up short against No. 4 Alabama

The No. 12 Broncos Gymnastics team came up just short against No. 4 Alabama, falling 196.925 – 196.675 on Friday, Feb. 24 in Tuscaloosa.

In front of a packed crowd in Coleman Coliseum, Boise State put forth an amazing performance that was highlighted by some remarkable scores.

The Broncos, who hit 100 percent of their routines, were led by juniors Alex Esmerian and Abby Webb. Esmerian took home the balance beam title with a 9.925 and Webb won the floor with a 9.875. Senior Mackenzie Bennion shared the uneven bars title with a 9.875. Sophomore Shani Remme won the AA with a 39.375.

“Unbelievable night for us. Best beam set of the year. The depth we have is so exciting because our sport is truly a team effort. So proud of our junior class for stepping up tonight,” Co-Head Coach Tina Bird said, in a press release from Boise State Athletics Assistant Sports Information Director Pete Clark.

The Broncos posted their highest score of the season on the apparatus with a 49.300. This score is tied for the sixth-highest beam score in school history.

“It’s hard to describe how much adversity we overcame tonight. Our entire team came through on a big stage,” Co-Head Coach Neil Resnick said, according to the release.

Boise State began the meet on uneven bars with a score of 49.125. Junior Ann Stockwell posted a 9.8 and Bennion followed with a 9.875. Freshman Courtney McGregor posted a 9.775, Remme recorded a 9.825 and senior Diana Mejia came up with a 9.85 to boost the Broncos’ confidence in the opening event.

The Broncos moved to vault in the second rotation and posted another score of 49.125. Bennion and senior Paige Urquhart both scored 9.775. Stockwell came up with a 9.8; Remme scored a 9.825; redshirt junior Mary Frances Bir was solid with a 9.85; McGregor tallied a season high with a 9.875.

At the halfway point, Alabama held a 98.375 to 98.250 lead.

Boise State kept it consistent and on floor scored its third straight 49.125 score on the third rotation. Urquhart started off with a 9.8, and Remme achieved a 9.85. With Bennion’s 9.775 and Stockwell’s 9.825, junior Abby Webb scored 9.875 to tally the final 49.125. With Webb’s score, Boise State chose not to compete a sixth on floor.

On the final apparatus, the Broncos took on the balance beam and scored a 49.300. Competing with just five gymnasts again, Mejia opened with a 9.85 and Urquhart followed up with a 9.775.

Remme and sophomore Sarah Means put on inspiring performances in earning 9.875s, and Esmerian almost placed a perfect score with her 9.925.

“The dedication the girls put in year around, set them up to succeed for the entire season,” said Bird.

The Broncos will return to Taco Bell Arena and host Utah State on Thursday, March 2 at 7 p.m.