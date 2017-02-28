New legislation requiring Boise State to notify other universities about suspension or expulsions

The Associated Students of Boise State University (ASBSU) are in the process of drafting legislation that will require Boise State to notify other universities about Boise State students who are applying to transfer who have violated the Student Code of Conduct in a way that resulted in expulsion or suspension.

“It would be anything that, according to the Student Code of Conduct, gets you suspended or expelled. That would be sent as an additional document if a student decided to transfer to an institution,” said Josh Scholer, ASBSU Government Relations Officer.

According to Scholer, the details on how the additional document will be utilized to show the Student Code of Conduct violation have not been settled on yet.

Dean of Students Christian Wuthrich said that of the universities that have similar policies, there isn’t a standard practice. Wuthrich explained that if this policy was implemented, there would most likely be a “note that says ‘There is additional information about this student’ from student conduct and you can ask for it if you want it.”

“What we’re not going to do here is, we’re not going to make the situation a notation on your transcript as a permanent record,” said Wuthrich. “We’re not going to have when see your grade print-out signed by the registrar somewhere on there say this person did ‘x’.”

Wuthrich stated that adding a student’s violations to their transcript would change a 75-year-old decision to just include course outcomes on a student’s transcript.

“The student conduct process—no matter how we slice or dice it, no matter what the person’s behavior is—is designed to be educational,” Wuthrich said. “And it’s also accepted practice under various legal underpinnings that make it not a criminal justice process, but an educational one.”

The bill was created in response to a proposal for state-wide bill that would require all public universities in Idaho to inform other universities about students that had been expelled or suspended for violations of Title IX. This bill was proposed by the Associated Students University of Idaho (ASUI) two years ago, and resurfaced at the beginning of the 2016-2017 academic school year.

According to ASUI Lobbyist, Michael Ryan, the bill is currently in the language-drafting. After that ASUI will “seek institutional approval and from there (they) will be able to go to the State Board of Education.”

“We chose to take (this bill) a different route so the language could potentially change,” Ryan said. “We’re not looking for an institution to mark it on a transcript; we’re just looking for an institution to communicate it to another institution. They can communicate it however they’d like.”

After reading ASUI’s legislation, ASBSU decided to expand the bill, according to Scholer.

“While Title IX is super important, we realized when we talked to the Dean and the Registrar’s Office, there are more things that can get you kicked out than just Title IX, and so we thought if we were going to try to protect other students from other universities from Title IX, why would we stop at just Title IX?” said Scholer.

According to Rebecca Kopp, ASBSU president, the language for the bill won’t be finished for several more weeks.