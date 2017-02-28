Idaho Education Committee alters Idaho Science Standards

Every year the Idaho Legislature reviews the Idaho Science Standards which outline the minimum guidelines that a state schools must teach in the sciences. On Feb. 9, 2017 the committee voted to accept 375 new sections—with the exception of five, which contained content regarding the teaching of climate change and the human-related impact.

The five sections that discuss the correlation between human activity and the rise in temperatures were flagged at the State House after being in play as temporary standards for the past year. Each section outlined different angles of climate change education including: factors that have caused the rise in global temperatures over the past century, human activities and their effects and consumption of natural resource.

“We absolutely want climate change in the curriculum, but the standards are an ongoing process. The goal is to increase critical thinking and problem solving skills by asking students to solve for climate change,” said Idaho Representative Patrick McDonald. “It is acceptable to teach climate change, but only if it’s accompanied by the discussion of how to mitigate it. The standards were rejected, because they did not advocate for alternate views and solutions.”

However, many believe existence of those five sections in the curriculum is crucial to the education and problem solving process in the classroom.

“When a teacher goes to plan curriculum, it is done by looking at the standards first. This is the very minimum, though you can teach more,” said Associate Professor for Curriculum, Instruction and Foundational Studies, Leslie Atkins Elliott.“However, it is atypical for teachers to teach more. When textbooks and training are sought, it is unlikely there will be anything but the standards.”

Concern over the discrepancies between classrooms is also emphasized, especially for new teachers.

“When you are a new teacher the standards are it—period. Boise State has a program that teaches rising teachers how to teach science. We teach the full standards as if they were permanent,” Elliot said. “However, it often creates a discrepancy between what Boise State is teaching and what school districts require,” Elliott said.

She said without the five sections being implemented in the standards, many teachers—and school districts—could overlook the topic all together.

A public hearing was held on Thursday, Feb. 23, where proponents of the five sections advocated for the importance of climate change education and discourse in the grade school classrooms. This docket required passage in both the House and Senate. After being voted down in the House, no changes regarding the return of the five sections can be made until the next year’s review.

“Discussion about global warming, as written in the standards, does not stop the discussion about how to solve for the problem—stopping the discussion does,” Elliott said.