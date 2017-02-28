Boise State Track and Field Team Competes in Mountain West Championship

The Boise State Track and Field team is starting to wrap up their indoor season and prepare for their outdoor season.

The team competed in the Mountain West Indoor Track and Field Championships this past weekend in Albuquerque, N.M.

Several Boise State athletes did well at the meet including junior Allison Jeffries, who holds the Boise State indoor pole vault record for women. She cleared a height of 13-5.25 which got her second place in the Mountain West Championships.

The Broncos were also successful in the Women’s Distance Medley Relay, when they got first place with a time of 11:19:.39. The team was made up of Sadi Henderson (1,200m), Amy Praff (400m), Alexis Fuller (800m) and Clare O’Brien (1,600m). They finished with a time of 11:19.39.

This is the second year in a row that Boise State has won the Women’s Distance Medley Relay, and with all four of the team having eligibility left they will be a tough team to beat next year.

Sadi Henderson and Clare O’Brien both achieved victory in individual races as well. Henderson won the women’s 800m and O’Brien won the women’s 3,000m. They also both broke Mountain West Indoor Track and Field Championships records. Henderson ran a 2:04.83 and O’Brien ran a 9:24.75.

Red shirt junior Dusty Fisher placed second place in the Men’s 200m. He ran a time of 21.15. Sophomore Brenna Peloquin placed third in the Women’s 5000m with a time of 16:49.71.

Boise State’s last indoor track meet is the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in College Station, Texas. Boise State will send its best competitors to represent in the national championships.

Their success is in part due to their special training requirements.

Junior Camden Stoddard, whose main event is the pole vault and placed second in pole vault at the Mountain West Indoor Track and Field Championships said, “We only ease off about a week before the indoor conference meet.”

This dedication helps the team recover while staying in shape. This is only the beginning for the Broncos season. They will now start preparing for outdoor track and field which is always their priority.

“Our end goal is still the Outdoor Track and Field Championships, and outdoor nationals. Next week we go right back into training for our main goal,” said Stoddard.

Training does change a little bit when the team switches to outdoor season.

“Our training changes on the conditions (we) will run in. Indoor is a 200m banked track and outdoor is a 400m flat track. As well as weather and wind always come into account,” said Stoddard.

Boise State’s outdoor season begins on March 31 with the Stanford Invitational and the San Francisco State Distance Carnival.

This starts the long buildup to outdoor championship.

Some of the highlights of the outdoor schedule are the Border Clash, Boise State’s only meet in Boise. It will take place on April 28 and April 29 at the Ed Jacoby Outdoor Track at Dona Larsen Park.

The Mountain West Outdoor Track and Field Championships take place in Logan, Utah from May 10 to May 13, which leads to national competition which starts in Austin for the NCAA West Preliminary Round from May 25 to May 27. If the athletes are successful there, they will move on to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene from June 7 to June 10.