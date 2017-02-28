Boise State hosts biannual Career Fair

The Boise State Career Center held their biannual Career Fair on Wednesday, Feb. 22 where students and alumni are given the opportunity to network with potential employers.

According to Associate Director of Employment Services at the Boise State Career Center Vickie Coale, students can get an interview or a personal connection to a company as a future intern or employee by coming to the fair.

The Career Center sends out a survey to student after the event showing that “what students wanted to get out of it, they got out of it, whatever that was (connections, idea of a future career, or an interview)”.

“Don’t think of (the career fair) as a place to get that job, but a place to start making those connections,” Coale said. “(Employers) see your face, know your name and you have an opportunity to make an impression.”

Tyler Rankin, a junior human resources major, visited the fair to explore his options with different companies, and was able to find a future job opportunity for the summer.

He said the fair is a “very great experience to learn what companies are asking for (experience or requirements)”.

Karen Sanchez and Vivian Chaquaeco, both freshmen biology majors, attended the fair as a class requirement.

Sanchez said they liked their experience, but “there was not a lot of stuff for biology internships—it was mostly just businesses.

To learn more about how the Career Center can help you with your career goals go to the Career Center’s website.