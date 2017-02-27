The Boise State Nationalists meeting: inside and out

The Albertsons Library erupted into sign-making and tense conversation last week, as the Boise State Nationalists Club met for the first time in room 301 on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Having caught wind of the meeting, several students formed a preemptive protest outside the building, which attracted the attention of students to the conflict happening both inside and outside the brick walls.

Inside the meeting room

On the silent study third floor of the Albertsons Library—in a conference room meant to accommodate only a small study group—four club members, two students and three university officials gathered Thursday to be present at the first meeting of the Boise State Nationalist Club.

Brown, a Boise State student and the creator of the original nationalist posters, said the backlash the club received was surprising to him.

“Of course it was kind of expected,” Brown said. “You say ‘Nationalist’ in this political climate and everyone automatically jumps on the Nazi train, but we reject those claims. We are American patriots who want to see the furthering of American interests.”

The purpose of the meeting was to allow the members to become acquainted, draft a mission statement and begin to spread awareness about the interests of the Nationalists at Boise State.

Before the meeting began, Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Leslie Webb, Dean of Students Christian Wuthrich and Associate Vice President of Student Affairs Jeremiah Shinn entered the study room.

“It’s difficult, but our responsibility is to understand what (The Boise State Nationalists’) rights are as students and my interest is to bring conversation out into the open,” Webb said. “Knowledge is one of the best tools we have to really engage in an environment here that is going to be conducive to learning.”

Webb informed the group about the process through which they may become an official club. She also explained resources available to them as students should they suffer discrimination.

“There are a series of checks and balances. There’s a nondiscrimination clause (during club formation) that you’d want to think about,” she cautioned Henry Brown, who organized the meeting. “Not everybody wants perspectives to be out in the open, I recognize that. I still believe that’s one of the best ways we can get into the nitty gritty of the dialogue.”

The club’s mission statement will include elements such as “patriotism, preservation of American citizens before immigrants, and the promotion of morals and values that we see fit to furthering America,” according to Brown.

Brown also clarified that degeneracy, which he did not intend to be such a hot-button word, was meant to connote “(vehement) drug and alcohol habits and out-of-control sexual promiscuity.”

The club describes themselves as non-racially charged and anti-immigration, with particular scrutiny on Sharia.

“A lot of (Syrians) are going to Europe, which I’m against. They are against foreign people, foreign cultures and they don’t mesh well with modern society,” Brown said. “Sharia Law hinders free speech.”

Tom Alcott, whose name was changed to protect his identity, spoke of his fear that the influence of Sharia could influence America in a negative manner.

“The First Amendment protects (discussing) Sharia Law, but use your head,” Alcott said. “Islamists have completely different ideologies than Americans. The moment we bring in people and give them free speech, they are vocalizing anti-American rhetoric, that inevitably hurts us.”

Brown stated his qualms were not solely about Sharia. He believes religion in general is anti-Western.

“At the start of any religion, it becomes very violent,” Brown said. “As it grows, it eventually calms down. We see this in Judaism. We’re seeing it in Islam right now, because it is a very young religion.”

Alcott said the club’s purpose is not to cause further division, but to find a way to have everyone’s voices heard and not draw dividing lines.

“Right now there’s such a rift between both sides of the political spectrum. I could look at (a liberal person) and people would automatically think that we have to be enemies on a personal level. That’s stupid to me. Nationalism, in its actual denotation, is having a nation and having that nation come before you,” Alcott said.

Webb said she wants to find a way to engage in constructive discourse and that “the more that we push folks underground, the harder it gets to do that.”

The protest on the steps

Outside, on the steps of Albertsons Library, a group of approximately 20 students and faculty gathered to protest the Boise State Nationalists meeting taking place inside. The demonstrators first appeared on the scene at approximately 2 p.m., where several of the students made posters, many of which used the word “Nazi” to describe those attending the meeting.

According to Director of Student Diversity and Inclusion Francisco Salinas, who was in attendance, the idea for the demonstration was conceived and spread within a few hours after information about the meeting was leaked.

“I want to be here for students,” Salinas said. “I became aware of this event through social media. I was asked by a student to share it, and I did.”

Word about the demonstration was also spread through posters, which were put up a few hours prior to the protest by student Michelle Henderson, whose last name has been changed at her request. Henderson was one of the several demonstrators wearing masks at the protest.

According to Henderson, the masks were representative of the fear some students felt when they saw the original nationalist posters go up earlier this month.

“There’s a reason some of us are wearing masks,” Henderson said. “For marginalized groups on campus, we live in Idaho. And as much as Boise tries, it can still feel unsafe for a lot of people. The damage was done when they put up the posters; whatever safety marginalized groups feel on campus, (the nationalists) have torn it away.”

Despite this sentiment being shared among many of those holding signs in the cold, a few of the protesters emphasized the demonstration’s goal was not to keep the nationalist group from meeting. Jax Perez, a third-degree-seeking social sciences major said their purpose was to send a message to those meeting inside as well as to underrepresented students throughout campus.

“We’re not here to tell them they can’t meet; we’re here to tell everyone we have just as much free speech as they do,” Perez said.

Perez also stated there is a need for an affirmation of safety, a sentiment that was mentioned repeatedly throughout the protest. Steve Levesque, a junior geoscience major, said he had been passing by after class and decided to join the demonstration to be a mediator, in the event of a potentially violnt conflict.

Despite an air of tension, Salinas hoped the protest would be a positive encouragement for students on campus, and give an affirmation of safety in the form of civil discourse.

“The best thing with which to meet bad ideas is better ideas,” Salinas said. “People experimenting with new ideas are given outlets for frustration in the form of outmoded scapegoating. They might not know it’s outmoded, so it makes sense for us to challenge those things.”