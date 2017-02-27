March music recommendations for biking in the rain—or sitting on your bed in a pleasant trance

Oceans Are Zeroes, “Inside” (Single)

Released Thursday, Feb. 23 in anticipation of an upcoming April 17 album, this single from Boise locals Oceans Are Zeroes will have you weeping and kneeling at its feet. This track, to be found on Oceans Are Zeroes’ website, is ethereal and will have you wandering—in awe of the beauty of the human voice and the human condition—miles down the Boise River Greenbelt before you’ve noticed you left your easy chair. If you’re as captivated as I was, catch them at Treefort in March.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, “Flying Microtonal Banana”

Best song: “Open Water”

If that name doesn’t get you, I don’t know what will. “Flying Microtonal Banana,” released by Ato Records on Friday, Feb. 24, is the first of five planned records the Australian acid-rock band will release in 2017.

The first track, “Rattlesnake,” sets the tone of a snake-bite, fever-dream trance, and the rest of the album follows through. If you want to feel as though you jumped on a rainbow bus in the Haight-Ashbury and it has suddenly become the 1960s, listen to this album.

All Them Witches, “Sleeping Through the War”

Best song: “3-5-7” (Be sure to watch the music video.)

Released by New West Records on Friday, Feb. 24, Nashville-based All Them Witches brings the garage rock-meets-indie-rock scene to your headphones with album “Sleeping Through The War.” The listening experience is like a ride in a classic car with the windows down; sometimes it’s muddy—fuzzy electric guitar kind of muddy—and you’re being pelted with rocks, and otherwise it is smooth, shiny and the wind is blowing in your face at exactly the right speed. This album will make you want to crack open a cold drink and dance around in your backyard.