Campus departments propose increases at Tuition and Fee Hearing

Boise State held the Spring 2017 Tuition and Fee Hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 21, where the Executive Budget Committee discussed the budget for the 2018 fiscal year.

Associate Vice President for Budget and Planning and Chairman of the Hearing, Ken Kline, proposed an overall tuition increase of 5 percent per full-time equivalent (FTE) student for fiscal year 2018, as well as a facilities fee increase of $40 per FTE student per semester to add to the pooled funds for debt services on new and existing campus buildings. Various campus departments also presented their rationale for their particular fee increase proposals.

After the hearing, the Executive Budget Committee met to deliberate and create a recommendation for Boise State President Bob Kustra, who will then submit the proposal to the Idaho State Board of Education. The ISBE will consider the suggestions as they set tuition and fees at the State Board meetings—in Moscow, Idaho—on April 19 and April 20, according to Kline.

“The purpose of these hearings are really for the Executive Budget Committee to consider proposed tuition fee requests and to hear testimony from the campus community and anyone who would like to testify,” Kline said.

The full hearing was recorded by Boise State University Television Productions and can be found on the Boise State UTP YouTube channel.