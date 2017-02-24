Boise State faculty start local high school for homeschool students

Samuel Wonacott

Staff Writer

A group of high school students crowd around a small conference table with copies of Plato’s “Republic” splayed open in front of them and stare with rapt attention at Benjamin Brandon, a bewhiskered man with dark, untidy hair. He reads from the text and leans back in his chair.

“If this is an unjust man, why is he doing these pious acts?” asks Brandon.

Brandon, an adjunct instructor in the Foundational Studies Program at Boise State University, founded Boise Classical Academy (BCA), a high school geared toward homeschooled students, in 2012. The school currently operates out of the Boise Church of Christ and has nine faculty members who teach subjects ranging from Latin to physics. Many of the faculty graduated from Boise State, and some are current students. The school began with eight students, but has since grown to about 45 full and part-time students.

Brandon said the idea for the school came out of his experience teaching at a homeschool co-op while finishing his Master’s in History at Boise State. He’d planned on teaching at the university level once he graduated, but said he was amazed by the caliber of the students he encountered.

“The kids actually wanted to learn. I went to public school, so a lot of the homeschool environment was new to me. Seeing how respectful the kids were to the teacher greatly impressed me,” Brandon said.

The homeschool co-op Brandon taught at only covered elementary and junior high. When the students he taught were ready to advance to high school, they had nothing to turn to outside of their homeschool curriculum.

“I decided, let’s just start a high school. A friend and I planned out what that would look like. I’d teach history, he’d teach literature and we found some other friends to jump on board,” Brandon said. “The common element in these teachers is that they actually love their subjects.”

One of those friends is Derek Ririe, who graduated from Boise State in 2013 with a degree in philosophy and now teaches or co-teaches economics, literature, rhetoric and history at BCA. Although Ririe said he never planned on being a teacher, he always harbored an interest in alternative models of education.

“I did public school in Las Vegas, and it was pretty miserable,” Ririe said. “The evidence is pretty clear that state education is not always the answer. It’s not necessarily evil or bad, but there should be alternatives.”

Both Brandon and Ririe teach at Boise State as adjunct instructors. Ririe leads a discussion group as part of a University Foundations (UF) 100 class on climate change, and Brandon teaches UF 200, which focuses on ethics and diversity. For Brandon, UF 200 aligns closely with his objectives at Boise Classical Academy.

“We’re trying to say, ‘what are our values as a society?’ (teaching UF 200) has been invaluable, because I get to look at college students from different backgrounds and ask, can we agree on anything? If so, what?” Brandon said. “Boise State really helps me be a better teacher by having a mature class, and I can take some of the practices I’m doing there and apply them here.”

The school­­—in one of the many ways it departs from the methods of schooling found in traditional public or private schools—takes a classical approach to education, emphasizing the great works of Western Civilization, discussion based on the Socratic method and the ultimate goal of graduating not only good students but also high-minded citizens.

“The classical approach focuses on the great conversation, on the dialogue going back to the beginning of civilization and exploring the big questions, such as, ‘what does it mean to be human? What’s the purpose of life? What’s the nature of reality?’” Brandon said. “The classical approach lets us talk about values, explicitly, purposefully.”

Brandon said that while BCA is a Christian school, the goal is to expose students to the great texts of Western Civilization so they develop a love of learning.

“We read the Greeks; we read the Bible; we read Darwin. We want to read the great conversation, wherever that may be found, and not feel like things are off limits,” Brandon said.

The school is non-denominational, and Brandon said he welcomes students from all backgrounds, including those from public and private schools who wish to supplement their education.

“We’d be happy if some people who didn’t necessarily share our values but were drawn to learn more and wanted to investigate them. If they could see positive fruit and be like, ‘maybe we’re not a religious family, but we see this as a wholesome environment,’” Brandon said.

While the classical approach allows for a curriculum that is more open-ended and dynamic than the programs of study found in traditional classrooms today—many of which are frequently faulted for focusing too heavily on standardized test-taking—BCA nevertheless includes a course on college tests like the SAT and ACT.

“We really try to emphasize critical thinking because it’s good in and of itself, of course, but it’s also really helpful for test-taking,” Ririe said.

According to Brandon, many Boise Classical Academy graduates have fared well at college. One of those students, Abra Renk, graduated from BCA a few years ago and is part of the Boise State Honors College, where she is majoring in history and minoring in German.

BCA asked her to return as a TA, a job she was more than happy to accept. Working as TA has led her to consider becoming a teacher.

“I really enjoy doing the discussion with the kids. We’re going to do medieval history next year, and medieval history is my favorite. It’s my jam,” Renk said.

Chema Caillet-Bois teaches physics at BCA and tutors math and physics on the side. Although he started off as a physics major, he will graduate this spring from Boise State with a degree in Economics. Caillet-Bois found out BCA was looking for a physics teacher through a friend, and started teaching at BCA last fall.

“How I’ve learned to be a teacher has been observing teachers as a student and tutoring the subject,” Caillet-Bois said. “Being in classes recently has been helpful.”

Brandon said with alternative methods of education on the rise, opportunities abound in the Treasure Valley for students interested in teaching. BCA is hoping to eventually partner with Boise State to offer internship credit to students who teach at the school.

“If there are Boise State students who are interested in getting involved, I’d be happy to be in touch with them and help direct them to some of these opportunities or tell them more about what that would look like,” Brandon said.

Students interested in getting involved can email Brandon at benbrandon@boisestate.edu.