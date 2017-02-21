Key Tournaments approaching for Men’s and Women’s Ultimate Disc Teams

Looking to have a successful upcoming seasons, the Boise State Men’s and Women’s Ultimate Disc Club teams have key tournaments this semester.

The Men’s Ultimate Disc Club, Mamu Zaldi—which means Ghost Horse in Basque—has about 25 members. The Women’s team—the Buffalo Gals—has around 14 members on the team.

Both teams are a part of the Big Sky Conference. Members of this conference include: Boise State, University of Idaho, University of Montana, Montana State, University of Utah, Utah State, Washington State, Gonzaga and Brigham Young University.

This past fall, the Men and Women’s teams competed in The Big Sky Warm Up in Logan, Utah and The Big Sky Gun Show in Missoula, Mont.

This upcoming spring season, the Mamu Zaldi team will be looking to build off of last semester. With a high number of freshmen this year, the team continues to strive for success.

“This past fall, about 35 guys showed up to the first couple of practices which has made the team more competitive than in the past,” said Mamu Zaldi Vice President Joe Warnecke.

Warnecke, who is currently in his fourth year with the club, has noticed a big difference in recruiting since he first arrived.

“The Get Rec’d program has helped our club gain more attention which is the reason more guys are coming out every year,” said Warnecke.

Get Rec’d is a social event that allows all clubs on campus to advertise their sport to students to start off the year.

Looking further ahead, the Men’s team will compete in Sectionals which will determine which three teams from the Big Sky Conference move on to Regionals. Last year, Boise State, University of Utah, Utah State, University of Montana, Montana State, Washington State, Gonzaga and Brigham Young University competed.

The first day of the tournament will be held at Ann Morrison Park, with the following day held at three different locations: Grass Recreation Field located behind the Student Union Building, Recreation Turf Field and DeChevrieux Field.

“Our goal is to compete at Regionals, which is definitely an attainable goal,” said Warnecke.

This past fall, the Buffalo Gals took first place at the Big Sky Warm Up in Utah and second place at the Big Sky Gun Show in Mont.

With key tournaments ahead this upcoming season, the Buffalo Gals have already started to prepare.

“We went to our first tournament of this semester a few weeks ago in Corvallis, Oregon where we tied for third,” said Buffalo Gals President Amy Norris.

The team will compete in the Big Sky Boise Brawl this upcoming March and then have sectionals in April along with the Men’s team.

The Buffalo Gals had a successful past fall and know they need to stay sharp in order to compete at sectionals.

“We plan on scrimmaging against some of the older, more experienced ladies who play in the Boise Ultimate Scene, which is the league that we play in during the fall and spring,” said Norris.

Students who are interested in either team can show up to any of their practices. The Men’s team practices weekly on Mondays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. in Caven-Williams Sports Complex. The Women’s team practices weekly on Mondays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursdays from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Caven-Williams Sports Complex.