Broncos bounce back, beat Wyoming 91-87

Fifth place was supposed to be Boise State’s landing spot in what has been pegged as a down year for the Mountain West.

Now, with four games remaining, Boise State has the 23 of 27 voters who picked San Diego State to win the conference in the preseason media poll eating their words.

On Saturday, Feb. 18 the Broncos responded with a 91-87 win over Wyoming following their loss to New Mexico in Albuquerque four days earlier.

“We’ve been through games that have helped prepare us for this,” said junior Forward Chandler Hutchison postgame. “Unfortunately the New Mexico game we were trailing the whole game, and we got ourselves in a stretch there where we kind of put ourselves into a hole too deep to dig out of.”

Hutchison finished the night with a 25-point effort and was aided by sixth man Paris Austin, who came off the bench to score 27 points.

The Broncos struggled most of the night with the Cowboy defense, which had Boise State trailing 41-37 heading to the locker room trying to find answers offensively.

“Against the zone it sped us up,” Head Coach Leon Rice said. “We had three or four of those serve it into the net turnovers where we just threw it straight out of bounds. That’s just a sign of us trying to go too fast.”

Wyoming grabbed a one point lead with just under 17 minutes left in the first half before Boise State went on a 16-2 run capped by a Paris Austin layup, assisted by Nick Duncan.

Over the four-and-a-half minute span, the Broncos stretched the lead to 60-47, but it wasn’t the offense that Hutchison and company was most worried about before the second half started.

“I don’t want to sound redundant, but it was just defense. They were hitting three after three in the first half and our game plan was to keep them under eight threes,” Hutchison said. “I think they had seven in the first half. We were focused on that, it was nine minutes in the second half without a three point field goal (for Wyoming) and that was where we made our run.”

The Broncos relied on a steady diet of Austin and Hutchison finishes at the rim and the occasional bucket from seniors Nick Duncan and James Reid who finished with 10 and 12 points respectively.

Boise State had the lead at 84-73 with 1:06 to play before Wyoming began a furious comeback. The Cowboys were able to get consecutive scores and forced a few turnovers, to get as close as 89-87 with three seconds to play.

But Hutchison sealed it with two free throws and Boise State improved to 17-8 overall and 10-4 in conference play. It was the ninth time this season the Broncos scored more than 80 points in a game and the second time they have scored more than 90.

“We know we’re gonna score­—we had 91 today—it’s just trusting each other. Make the right plays and knowing where our guys are on the floor to get them shots,” Hutchison said.

Austin, who was starting earlier in the year, is averaging 17 points a game in his last five and is averaging 12 points a game for the season.

The new role has been a transition but something he has become accustomed to.

“The main focus was just to get the ball moving the first few minutes of the game.They still want me to move the ball, but they just want me to come off and be that spark plug and bring a fast pace. That’s what I’ve been able to do,” Austin said.

The Broncos are tied for first place in the conference with Colorado State and Nevada. The Rematch comes on Wednesday night, Feb. 22, in Reno.

Nevada beat Boise State at Taco Bell Arena on Jan. 25, 76-57 and the Broncos, although taking the cliche “game at a time” mentality, fully remember their emotions following that defeat.

“That’s always in the back of our mind. You can say it however you want, but you’re always thinking about it,” Hutchison said. “We took a tough one here, and we’ve been thinking about it ever since. But we’ve been thinking about “all of them” in the sense that we want a conference championship and that starts with the game we have in front of us.”