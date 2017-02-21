Boise State Swimming and Diving Team Wins 2017 Mountain West Championship

Determined, focused and fun: those are the three words Jeremy Kipp, head coach of the Boise State University Swimming and Diving team, used to describe this season. After all, it’s easy to have fun when you are winning.

The Boise State Swimming and Diving Team won first place in the Mountain West Championship — MWC — this past weekend, finishing with 1390 points. This is their third MWC Championship win.

Boise State has finished in first or second place in the Mountain West every year since 2012.

Recruiting has played a big part in Boise State’s success in the Mountain West, according to Kipp.

“If you look at the states of Washington, Oregon, Nevada — all the states that are GEM and WUE eligible — really have good swimming,” said Kipp. “We’ve been able to attract a lot of really good talent from that region, and it’s deep. Each event you probably go 10 to 15 kids deep.”

Boise State takes a lot of pride in their team according to Kipp.

“Performance is one thing. You want to win, but when people look at your team, are you having fun? Are you loud? Are you boisterous? Is there a lot of pride? Those are the things that we measure success (by),” said Kipp.

Boise State deserves to take pride in their team after they crushed the competition, beating the next closest team, San Diego State, by 251 points.

Boise State continued their dominance in relays this year, winning every relay at the MWC.

Boise State also had many impressive individual performances.

The 200-yard medley relay, made up of Allyson Kleinsorgen, Robin Pinger, Katelyn Martin and Abbey Sorensen had a time of 1:37.66.

Brittany Aoyama, Martin, Cody Evans and Emma Chard made up the 400-yard Freestyle Relay which had a time of 3:15.85.

The 800-yard Freestyle relay set the Mountain West Championship record with a time of 7:03.96. This team consisted of Chard, Aoyama, Amelia Draney and Felicity Cann.

Kleinsorgen, Laura Williams, Aoyama and Martin also set a MWC record in the 400-yard Medley Relay with a time of 3:35.13.

The 200-yard freestyle relay broke the all-time Mountain West record with a time of 1:28.43. The team consisted of Aoyama, Sorensen, Martin, and Kleinsorgen.

Pinger got second in the 200-yard individual melody (2:00.27), Martin got second in the 100-yard freestyle (49.48), Kleinsorgen for first in the 100-yard backstroke (53.24), Chard for first in the 200-yard freestyle (1:45.59), second in 1650-yard freestyle (16:17.11) and second in the 500-yard freestyle (4:39.22), Aoyama placed first in the 100-yard butterfly (52.04) and first in the 100-yard freestyle (48.74). Most impressive, was that Boise State had the top three finishers in the 50-yard freestyles: Sorensen (22.57), Aoyama (22.38), Martin (22.11).

The team had 10 wins at the meet which sets a program record. The team also broke or tied eight school records.

Also scoring points for the Broncos were Kacee Olson, Karlie Kriewall, Cassidy Bose, Taylor Hosein, Alyssa Schultz, Amanda Barnes, Emily Mathis, Emmie Jennings and Monica Bottelberghe.