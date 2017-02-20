Students gear up to perform satirical musical “Urinetown,”where no one is safe and you pay to pee

High heels and dance shoes thumped and scraped against the freshly mopped floors of the Danny Peterson Theater as 26 student-cast members found their starting positions.

Officer Lockstock, played by senior theater major Tristen Fishman, introduced an imaginary audience to a peculiar place, alongside a snappy piano accompaniment.

“It’s sort of a mythical place, you see,” Fishman said, as he leaned against a prop fire hydrant. “A place you won’t see until Act Two, and then, well, let’s just say it’s filled with symbolism—and things like that.”

This line comes along with other self-parodying quips to introduce “Urinetown,” the Boise State Theatre Arts Department’s latest production, opening on Thursday, March 2 at the Special Events Center in the SUB.

According to Gordon Reinhart, a Theatre Arts Department professor and director of “Urinetown,” this musical takes on an irreverent, self-referential tone to serve as a satire of politics and even musicals in general.

“It seems to make fun of most things,” Reinhart said. “I’ve begun to think of it as a sort of vaudeville political theater without much of an agenda, except to say ‘wake up!’ Whatever it wants us to wake up to—or from—I don’t know that it knows, or if it cares.”

This sentiment can be clearly found throughout the production. The story follows a city sharply divided by class, where a wealthy businessman requires all citizens to pay to urinate. As prices rise and conditions worsen, the oppressed rise up for their right to use the bathroom, free of charge. Amid all this, Fishman and JZ Marrero, playing “Little Sally,” address the audience directly.

“I’m very much the narrator of the piece,” Fishman said. “I try my best to control everything on stage, with Sally poking holes in it along the way.”

According to Reinhart, this act of addressing the audience in combination with the outlandish premise gives the production a sense of directness, enhancing both the comedic elements and its ability to make the audience think.

“It deals with the face value of whatever is said or done in a very literal way, which I find very funny,” Reinhart said. “It wants the audience not to be swept away, but to be self-aware and conscious of their political reality. Good theatre operates that way. It works best when it’s asking a question, inciting you or inspiring you to confront it.”

Reinhart went on to mention these outcomes are best accomplished in this particular production when the characters in the story play it completely straight. This can often be seen with the character of Hope, the rich antagonist’s idealistic daughter, played by junior music education major Sarah Worthington, who reacts to the play’s tragic elements with a sense of almost jarring optimism.

“It’s obvious to the audience that this is really cheesy,” Worthington said. “But I still put it all out there. This character is absolutely ridiculous, which is why it’s fun.”

While the show seeks to entertain, Reinhart noted it is quite political in nature. The director described “Urinetown” as having an equalizing factor, which he noted was less available in our political climate.

“Urinetown occupies a space that is poking everybody in the eye. Nobody gets off,” Reinhart said. “In this age of people watching their own channels and getting back only the echo of their own views, this play sits them down and says ‘You’re going to have to deal with me.’ And hopefully, by getting poked in the eye, it will make people wonder what they actually believe.”

The play will run from Thursday, March 2 to Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m., with a final matinée showing on Sunday, March 5 at 2 p.m.