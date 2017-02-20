MFA Reading Series hosts Poet Julie Carr

While writing “100 Notes on Violence,” Julie Carr, poet and co-founder of Counterpath Press and Gallery, researched and explored her subjective perspective on violence.

“We do not want our children to know what they know. We do not want to tell them what we cannot help but tell them. And thus, protection fails; innocence is false. Something else must be taught to them, which is to say, something else must be taught to us. And that something else, I think, is that we must live within the paradox of our awareness of suffering coupled with our experiences of pleasure, hope, even joy,“ Carr said in an interview with The Conversant.

Carr will be reading from “100 Notes on Violence” and “Objects from a Borrowed Confession,” her newest book of poetry, on Friday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the Bergquist Lounge in the SUB. The reading is part of the MFA Reading Series, which, according to Director and Editor of The Ahsahta Press, Janet Holmes, will allow students to explore poetry.

“Julie is very good at answering questions and things like that,” Holmes said. “That’s one of the reasons we have a reading series, is that we bring writers in from all over who share their experiences with poetry with our students. It would be a shame if people didn’t pay attention to that.”

Both “100 Notes on Violence” and “Objects from a Borrowed Confession” were published by the Ahsahta Press, the not-for-profit poetry press that was founded in 1979 at Boise State. The press is dedicated to publishing contemporary, experimental poetry that is also accessible.

“Poetry readings are very welcoming, we have all kinds of students. We even have people come from off campus,” Holmes said. “You don’t have to be a writer to hear another writer speak, all you have to do is be open to new ideas.”

After the reading Carr will open up discuss to a Q +A. Events like this one help students understand the importance of literature and the arts, according to Holmes.

“The arts enrich a person in ways that aren’t academically measured,” Holmes said. “We offer those opportunities to the students by bringing in authors like Julie Carr.”