BSU Sustainability Club looking forward to new opportunities cropping up

On a blustery day in February, volunteers turned over the muddy patch of land where the Boise State Community Garden resides. Among them was Community Garden Manager Sammi Lowman, who sifted through the wet ground with her hands, thinking ahead to the variety of food the soil will hopefully produce in the near future.

“This semester we’re going to be doing things a little bit differently,” Lowman said.

The Community Garden is a resource open to the Boise community where anyone can come to participate in learning to cultivate and harvest sustainably grown produce.

This semester, the garden will still hold fast to its community values, but will be taking a more enterprising approach to its processes. The garden recently made a deal with Aramark, Boise State’s contracted food and catering provider.

According to Lowman, while they still encourage the community’s free use of the garden, this deal opens the door for the gardeners to sell their produce on the quad.

“If we have enough crops we can set up a small farmer’s market at a few points during the summer and sell some of our produce to raise money for the Sustainability Club.”

The Community Garden is one of many efforts by the Sustainability Club to augment local sustainable ventures. In the past, the club has hosted cooking classes using locally grown produce, clothing swaps, scrap metal drives and helped to clean, maintain and replant the foothills after the fires last year.

According to Lowman, this focus on sustainability extends to their choice in organic fertilizer as well, utilizing food scraps, hair from a local salon and coffee grounds.

The garden manager also emphasized the garden’s accessibility, and assured interested participants that the only prerequisite to getting involved in the garden is a desire to learn.

“Anybody can come by. I can give them a list of tasks to choose from. People can come by with others or meet up with me or work on their own,” said Lowman.

Emily Le Morvan, a Boise community member and volunteer contributor to the garden gave her reasons for pitching in.

“I like to see things grow. I like making food, and I like cooking,” Morvan said.

Lowman explained her own motivation behind spearheading objectives at the garden was to study “community theory, seeing how communities form around common goals and objectives.”

She stated that mainly students get involved, but that it is a valuable resource for the entire community.

“Dirt is healthy,” said Lowman, citing a Norwegian study which linked gardening and a decrease in depression and anxiety.

“I’m not an expert on soil, but I’m willing to do the research,” Lowman said.

Finally, Lowman expressed her thoughts on the importance of keeping these gardens around, presenting closeness with nature as a key benefit.

“It’s awesome to reconnect with the natural and organic world and remember that this is ultimately where our food comes from,” Lowman said. “It’s really important for the survival of our entire species that we care for the soil and plant life, otherwise we’ll all die of starvation.”

Community members who wish to become involved with the garden can contact the garden manager at samanthalowman@u.boisestate.edu. Planting dates will be released shortly through the club’s Facebook page or by inquiry. Harvesting days may come as early as May.