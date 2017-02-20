Boise State program explores human and environment relationship

This summer, human-environment systems graduate student Tara Easter will travel to Gorongosa National Park in the Southern African country of Mozambique to help efforts to rebuild wildlife populations. This area of Mozambique was devastated by a long civil war, resulting in a massive loss of large animals, causing the landscape to change substantially.

“I’ve always had an interest in conserving endangered species and figuring out ways policy and economics play into conservation—realizing it’s much more than just the ecology of it all,” Easter said.

Easter is a member of the Human-Environment Systems (HES) program, a Boise State College of Innovation and Design (CID) program in its second year providing opportunities to study the human impact on this area of Africa and rebuild the park’s wildlife populations.

Four years ago, Boise State was one of three universities to receive grant funding from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to be used towards “good science.” Instead of putting the money towards established science programs, Boise State decided to create a new program dealing with the relationship between humans and the environment: HES.

HES uses an interdisciplinary approach to take a step back from researching specific topics and adopt a systems perspective to examine the interactions between humans and the environment.

Gordon Jones, dean of the CID, believes HES provides students with opportunities to pursue interdisciplinary research in the human-environment realm that isn’t available at other universities.

“I’m very focused and committed to the idea that students at Boise State should be able to participate in majors that are highly relevant and reflect the interests and needs of today,” Jones said. “(HES) is a fascinating model where we are encouraging faculty to stay true to their area of focus, not necessarily their disciplinary anchoring.”

How it’s set up

There are currently only four graduate students in the program, three of whom are pursuing their Master’s degree, while the fourth is pursuing a Ph.D. HES is partnering with different departments, such as the Department of Geosciences and Department of Biology Sciences, to incorporate the many aspects of human and natural systems.

There are also a few undergraduate students involved with HES research, but an undergraduate degree has not been established yet. As of now, the primary focus of HES is the research projects of faculty and graduate students. HES faculty offer two courses of their own, but anticipate expanding the program’s offerings in the future.

“NSF has the expectation that you sustain what you grow with their grant. In the next six months, we are going to write up the next NSF proposal, and one of the areas we are going to target is how do we continue to grow HES,” said Mark Rudin, vice president of Research and Economic Development.

Rudin was one of the driving forces behind using the grant money to turn HES into a reality. He believed in combining faculty expertise from diverse backgrounds to form a more extensive structure for student learning.

“(HES) is a different model than what happens in higher education right now,” Rudin said. “I can’t point to any other similar type of program across the United States.”

Currently, the three faculty who work within HES are Jodi Brandt, Neil Carter and Vicken Hillis. Each brings a different background and expertise to the program.

“I’m more of a social scientist, Neil is a wildlife ecologist and Jodi is a land use scientist, but when we do our work, we work together, incorporate expertise and bring perspectives from all of these different disciplines,” Hillis said. “In doing so, that’s what is really required in order to solve these important environmental challenges.”

With each faculty member bringing a different perspective to the program, students are able to expand their research beyond one specific discipline.

“That’s really what is unique about the HES faculty, they’re a different breed than what you would normally see at a university. They are amoeba-like, moving into a lot of different areas and a lot of different disciplines,” Rudin said.

Research projects

HES involves a variety of research projects to achieve its primary goal of hands-on research that addresses environmental problems around the community and the world.

Current HES faculty members are utilizing their backgrounds and interests to do their own research on relevant environmental issues.

For example, Hillis is currently collaborating with a professor in the Anthropology Department to look into how children develop their environmental values and preferences.

Another project the faculty has begun working on involves conservation in the High Divide region, an area covering part of Idaho and Montana. This will be in collaboration with many individuals, including students and stakeholder organizations working in the conservation community.

“We’re doing research that generates information that people who are on the environmental front lines can use,” Hillis said.

HES graduate student Matt Unitis spent two and a half years working in the coastal wetlands of Michigan. Once finding HES, he decided to continue his research by using remote sensing and modeling tools to map and detect invasive species–particularly invasive plants–and areas vulnerable to plant invasion in the wetlands.

Unitis hopes to use this project to consider furthering applications in Idaho outside what is currently available.

“Just being in HES has allowed me to think beyond just ecological and think ‘What is the practicality of including a human element to the study that has really interesting implication for the ecological side?’” Unitis said.

In Easter’s research for her HES project, she will spend three months in Gorongosa using instruments to determine the effects of people on the large animals of the region. Easter believes there may be a human barrier preventing the animals from coming into the park and wants to study the reasons for it.

HES graduate student Jenna Narducci found out about the program through Professor Jodi Brandt. She was immediately drawn to the idea of doing hands-on research that impacts the community, instead of being stuck in an “ivory tower” researching theoretical ideas.