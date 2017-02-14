Power outage affects campus area

A power outage surprised students and faculty at approximately 11:01 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

According to a series of Bronco Alerts sent out after it began, the outage spanned much of campus as well as some parts of the downtown area. The Bronco Alert also noted power was maintained on campus north of University Drive and to the east of Theater Lane.

Power began returning to campus at approximately 11:47 a.m. Idaho Power is still determining the cause of the outage. For more information, students can view the Power Outage Map on Idaho Power’s website.