Kameron Miles dismissal from team latest in recent trend for football team

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Boise State Broncos football program dismissed Linebacker Kameron Miles from their roster due to an arrest on a domestic battery charge.

“Boise Police Officers responded to what was originally a call of a possible road rage situation in the area of Broadway Avenue and Front Street at 1:44 a.m. on Wednesday morning,” a statement released by Boise Police Department on the incident.

According to Boise State Athletics Joe Nickell, the team has no further comment on the dismissal.

Miles is part of the increasing trend in player dismissals and departures since the hiring of Head Coach Bryan Harsin. Since Harsin has taken over, seven players have left the team because they were facing a suspension or have been dismissed from the team.

In efforts to contact Boise State athletics there were no comments on any of the dismissals.

In July 2014, Running Back Derrick Thomas was dismissed for a violation of team rules.

Defensive End Mat Boesen—who is currently playing for TCU—was dismissed before the 2014 Fiesta Bowl for getting in trouble several times with police in his stint with the Broncos.

Defensive Tackle Dereck Boles was dismissed from the team in February 2015 after allegedly biting off part of a teammate’s ear and being charged with felony mayhem.

Also in February 2015, Wide Receiver Richard Smith and Running Back Jack Fields were involved in a fight in the locker room. Although there were no charges filed, Smith was injured from the event and was dismissed from the team in October 2015. Fields was not dismissed from the team.

“Richard Smith was trying to avoid conflict and walk away from the situation when he was assaulted by one of his teammates. This landed him in the hospital. Richard is suffering from a skull fracture, brain hemorrhage and his entire brain is swollen,” according to a GoFundMe page started after the incident.

Quarterback Ryan Finley was arrested in April 2015 for a misdemeanor alcohol offense and resisting officers. Later that month he left the team on his own.

In January 2016, Tight End David Lucero was dismissed from the team after originally being charged with felony attempted strangulation; he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge in an incident involving a female student-athlete.

Defensive Back Donzale Roddie and Linebacker Marquis Hendrix were expelled from Boise State in July 2016, and Defensive Back Darreon Jackson was suspended for the fall semester. All three athletes were involved in a Title XI investigation for alleged sexual assault on a female student. Jackson appealed his one-year suspension and it was reduced to one semester. Jackson later left Boise State and was recently denied transfer to Kansas.

Safety Dylan Sumner-Gardner, was dismissed from the team in December before the Cactus Bowl. He was cited in November 2015 for drug paraphernalia, use or possession with intent to use, and was suspended the first four games of last season for academic reasons.