Five Boise State Football signees you should know about
Jermani Brown
Hometown: Midlothian, Virginia
ESPN Grade: 80
Position: Cornerback
Offers From: Arizona State, Michigan State, Wisconsin
Defensive Backs Coach Ashley Ambrose on Twitter:
“He’s a phenomenal athlete, a highly intelligent kid. Plays offense and defense as a returner. He really wants to be a punt/kick returner. A very explosive kid and is not afraid of tackling. He’s that kid that you think can be special late on in his career.”
High school head coach Kevin Thomas via ultimaterecruiter.com:
“Jermani is a special player on offense and defense. He is electrifying and when the ball is in his hands, he has the potential to score every time.”
Chase Cord
Hometown: Peoria, Arizona
ESPN Grade: 79
Position: Quarterback
Offers From: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Oregon State
Co- Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Zak Hill on Twitter:
“One of those Quarterbacks we were on early as a Junior, a very good Quarterback and he was nationally known. He’s a 6’3” Quarterback, has got great fundamentals, a quick release and can throw it from the pocket and has the ability to make people miss and extend plays.”
High School head coach Steve Decker via the Idaho Statesman:
“He’s a once-in-a-coaching-career type of guy, how he plays, what kind of leader he is. They’re getting a steal at Boise State. He knew it was a great fit, he was bleeding blue right away.”
Drake Beasley
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
ESPN Grade: 75
Position: Running Back
Offers From: Arizona, Cal, Colorado, UCLA, Purdue
Running Backs Coach Lee Marks on Twitter:
“Drake Beasley is the kind of running back we not only want here, but we need here. He was ruled athletically ineligible to play for his senior year (Transferred High Schools) and we are very fortunate to get a player like him.”
Scout.Com analysis:
“Boise State is getting something special in running back Drake Beasley. At 5 (feet) 11 (inches) 185lbs, he will need to bulk up a bit, but don’t be surprised if he contributes sooner rather than later. He has great breakaway speed, and if you watch his film, he has a way of making moves that can make defensive players look down right silly.”
Octavius Evans
Hometown: Center, Texas
ESPN Grade: 77
Position: Wide Receiver
Offers From: Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Mississippi State
Wide Receiver’s Coach Eric Kiesau on Twitter:
“He’s got a big frame, a big body. He is strong has great hands and can really run and make some plays down the field. In his four years over his high school career he had 255 balls caught for over 3,000 yards so the guy is very productive and he’s done it over a consistent basis.”
Aisa Kelemete
Hometown: Pocatello, Idaho
ESPN Grade: 70
Position: Defensive End
Offers From: USC, Washington State
Defensive Ends Coach Steve Caldwell on Twitter:
“Has great flexibility. We feel like we can get a lot of mileage out of him at both the STUD Linebacker and defensive end position because of his athletic ability.”
High school head coach Gino Mariani via Idaho State Journal:
“They wanted to get some size and some length with their players, and he brings that. I see him being a very good player for them in a few years. He brings some meanness to that position. He is a tough kid. He’s not a nice person on the field and that is what they want.”
