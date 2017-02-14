Five Boise State Football signees you should know about

Jermani Brown

Hometown: Midlothian, Virginia

ESPN Grade: 80

Position: Cornerback

Offers From: Arizona State, Michigan State, Wisconsin

Defensive Backs Coach Ashley Ambrose on Twitter:

“He’s a phenomenal athlete, a highly intelligent kid. Plays offense and defense as a returner. He really wants to be a punt/kick returner. A very explosive kid and is not afraid of tackling. He’s that kid that you think can be special late on in his career.”

High school head coach Kevin Thomas via ultimaterecruiter.com:

“Jermani is a special player on offense and defense. He is electrifying and when the ball is in his hands, he has the potential to score every time.”

Chase Cord

Hometown: Peoria, Arizona

ESPN Grade: 79

Position: Quarterback

Offers From: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Oregon State

Co- Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Zak Hill on Twitter:

“One of those Quarterbacks we were on early as a Junior, a very good Quarterback and he was nationally known. He’s a 6’3” Quarterback, has got great fundamentals, a quick release and can throw it from the pocket and has the ability to make people miss and extend plays.”

High School head coach Steve Decker via the Idaho Statesman:

“He’s a once-in-a-coaching-career type of guy, how he plays, what kind of leader he is. They’re getting a steal at Boise State. He knew it was a great fit, he was bleeding blue right away.”

Drake Beasley

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

ESPN Grade: 75

Position: Running Back

Offers From: Arizona, Cal, Colorado, UCLA, Purdue

Running Backs Coach Lee Marks on Twitter:

“Drake Beasley is the kind of running back we not only want here, but we need here. He was ruled athletically ineligible to play for his senior year (Transferred High Schools) and we are very fortunate to get a player like him.”

Scout.Com analysis:

“Boise State is getting something special in running back Drake Beasley. At 5 (feet) 11 (inches) 185lbs, he will need to bulk up a bit, but don’t be surprised if he contributes sooner rather than later. He has great breakaway speed, and if you watch his film, he has a way of making moves that can make defensive players look down right silly.”

Octavius Evans

Hometown: Center, Texas

ESPN Grade: 77

Position: Wide Receiver

Offers From: Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Mississippi State

Wide Receiver’s Coach Eric Kiesau on Twitter:

“He’s got a big frame, a big body. He is strong has great hands and can really run and make some plays down the field. In his four years over his high school career he had 255 balls caught for over 3,000 yards so the guy is very productive and he’s done it over a consistent basis.”

Aisa Kelemete

Hometown: Pocatello, Idaho

ESPN Grade: 70

Position: Defensive End

Offers From: USC, Washington State

Defensive Ends Coach Steve Caldwell on Twitter:

“Has great flexibility. We feel like we can get a lot of mileage out of him at both the STUD Linebacker and defensive end position because of his athletic ability.”

High school head coach Gino Mariani via Idaho State Journal:

“They wanted to get some size and some length with their players, and he brings that. I see him being a very good player for them in a few years. He brings some meanness to that position. He is a tough kid. He’s not a nice person on the field and that is what they want.”