Boise State Swimming and Diving Team to Compete at Mountain West Championships

The Boise State Swimming and Diving Team will be competing at the Mountain West Championships Wednesday, Feb. 15 to Saturday, Feb. 18 in College Station, Texas.

Boise State has had success in the Mountain West Championship, placing first or second every year since 2012, including championships in 2012 and 2014.

Boise State is 8-1 in duals this year with wins over Utah, Kansas, Idaho, Wyoming, Denver, Colorado Mesa, Northern Arizona and Nevada. Their sole defeat came against UCLA in Los Angeles.

Boise State excels in relays, holding the best time for every relay in the Mountain West.

If Boise State meets the qualifying standard time in a relay, they get to swim at the NCAA championships, as long as they have one individual diver or swimmer invited to the meet.

“We have a lot of diversity. We have a lot of options. In all the different relays we can bring something different,” said sophomore Cody Evans.

Last year Boise State won every relay but one.

Boise State will look to continue their success and dominate in the relays at the Mountain West Championships.

If they get one relay team invited, they can compete in any relays in which they have meet the provisional standard in also.

In order to stay motivated late in the year the team does team activities to keep morale high.

“The whole team is really supportive of each other, everyone just pushes each other in practice,” Evans said. “This time of year we are just super excited and we know we’ve put in the work.”

Boise State has a great success in the Mountain West.

Head Coach Jeremy Kipp is in his second season as head coach. Meghan Hawthorne and Brandon Blaisdell round out the coaching staff.

“We’ve always had really excited and motivated coaches,” Evans said.

The biggest part of their success comes from the athletes on the team.

“The girls that we have, and the girls that the coaches continue to recruit are really unique. We are really sassy, but really competitive and motivated, and really want to do well. We push each other all the time,” said Evans. “We all just really want to win Mountain West”

Boise State knows they can compete at the highest level after beating last year’s Mountain West Champion Nevada 158.5 to 89.5.

“We’re not (getting) cocky. We know we still have to put in the work,” said Evans. “We see that we are even a better team than last year.”