Oregon State takes down Boise State Wrestling at Beauty and the Beast

In the 50th edition of the Border War — an annual rivalry matchup against Oregon State — as well as the 15th Beauty and the Beast — a competition involving both women’s gymnastics and men’s wrestling — the Boise State wrestling team came up short after tying the score at 13 after six matches. They fell 31-13 in 10 matches on Friday at Taco Bell Arena.

For me personally it’s a wrestling match, but it is definitely more fan friendly having both sports compete side by side,” said head coach Mike Mendoza.

This is Mendoza’s first Border War as a Bronco and he believes that it is a very important matchup.

“As I am here longer it will become more meaningful, but for a lot of the guys here, there is already a history there.”

The dual meet was held side-by-side with the women’s gymnastics team for the annual Boise State Beauty and the Beast competition, in front of a crowd of 2,987, the fourth highest attendance in the event’s history, according to Bronco Athletics’ Nate Lowery.

“There is a kinship between Women’s Gymanstics and us (Men’s Wrestling), I believe that gymnastics, wrestling and swimming are the toughest sports. So to be able to do two of those on the same stage is awesome,” redshirt senior Austin Dewey said.

Fred Green, Demetrius Romero and Dewey won three straight to tie the meet at 13.

Green pinned the Beavers’ Abraham Rodriguez in 2:16. The pin gave him his team-leading ninth of the season and ended his two match losing streak.

Romero won in a 5-0 decision against Oregon State’s Weston Dobler. The win ended a four-match losing streak, and puts him a win shy of a 20-win season in his first campaign with the Broncos.

“The losses have been tough because we know we are such a tough team,” said Dewey, “but you really have to look at the matches and see how tough we are competing with these top 20 athletes.”

Dewey used a takedown and turned his opponent, Bob Coleman, over for four nearfall points to take an 11-5 lead. Later winning the match 17-7 major decision.

It was also alumni night for the Boise State Wrestling team.

“It’s special that we have alumni come and meet with the team before the dual and have them watch, especially as we go up against our biggest rival in Oregon State,” said Mendoza.

With the score tied, Kadyn Del Toro trailed 3-2 with a minute left in the third period after getting an escape. The redshirt sophomore would give up the takedown to lose his first Pac-12 match this season.

Although the wrestling team fell to Oregon State Dewey showed his appreciation for Beauty and the Beast.

“I love it! We get our biggest crowd ever because of both sports (gymnastics and wrestling), and we get the entire Bronco Family rooting for us in Taco Bell Arena,” said Dewey.

Oregon State won their second conference dual this week, with their win at Taco Bell Arena.

“The guys just have to stick with the process and the wins are on the horizon,” said Mendoza.

Boise State will end the regular season, Feb. 12 with a double-header against Cal Poly and Arizona State. The dual against Cal Poly will begin 2 p.m. at Bronco Gym, followed by the dual against Arizona State at 4 p.m.