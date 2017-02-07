No. 11 Boise State Women’s Gymnastics beats No. 11 Southern Utah University at Beauty and the Beast

The No. 11 Boise State Broncos Gymnastics team came to play Friday night at Beauty and The Beast at Taco Bell Arena and beat No. 11 Southern Utah 197.025 to 194.325. The teams entered the evening tied in the national rankings.

“It’s almost statistically impossible to have three meets, average those three scores and tie somebody, but somehow that happened and it’s awesome.” said co-head coach Neil Resnick.

The Broncos have secured the victory over their conference rivals, for their second Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference win of the season.

Senior Co-Captain Paige Urquhart was ready for her final Beauty and the Beast competition.

“This is by far my favorite competition and it is a great way to go out my senior year,” said Urquhart.

Urquhart, sophomore Sarah Means, redshirt junior Sandra Collantes and sophomore Shani Remme tied for the win on floor with 9.85’s. Remme also led the way by winning the all-around title with a 39.450. Ann Stockwell claimed the vault title with a season-high 9.875, Diana Mejia and Collantes won on the uneven bars with 9.9s, Remme was also tops on balance beam with a 9.9.

“The dedication the girls put in year around, the number of hours and attention to detail that they put in during the summer when they are not required to be here,” said Co-Head Coach Tina Bird. “That put us ahead and has given us a great start to the season.”

The Broncos began on vault and scored a season-best 49.150. Collantes led off with a 9.775, and both Remme and Mary Frances Bir posted 9.825s. Stockwell ended the vault at home with her event-winning 9.875.

Stockwell picked up right where she left off on vault and opened the event with a 9.875. Courtney McGregor scored a 9.85 and Remme scored a 9.875. Collantes scored a 9.9 in the No. 3 spot and Mejia ended in the sixth and final position, giving the senior her third uneven bars score of 9.9 or better on the year.

Urquhart scored a 9.8 on beam and Remme, Collantes and Mejia were able to score 9.85s. In total, the 49.250 is the second-highest beam score in the last two seasons, coming up just shy of the 49.375 that came against Michigan State last season.

The Broncos excelled on the floor posting a score of 49.225. Mackenzie Bennion came up big with a 9.825, and Collantes, Remme, Urquhart and Means came away with 9.85s to secure the victory.

“How close we are as a team and always staying positive, as well as our team dynamic is really helping us succeed early on this season,” said Co-Captain Means.