Locker Room Talk created to help recruits choose schools

Sitting in a junior year entrepreneurship class, Skidmore college athletes Nick Petrella and Keirsten Sires, were given the project to come up with a business idea that, if chosen, would be set in motion as an actual business.

Their idea, Locker Room Talk, a rate-my-professor type of website used for NCAA coaches; allow high-school to athletes look at coaches, and current NCAA players can review their coaches.

Petrella played baseball at Skidmore college where he was a pitcher and two-time team captain.

Sires, played both women’s tennis and soccer, and made appearances on the club ice hockey team, intramural soccer team and intramural softball team.

Both graduated in 2015, Petrella with a bachelor’s in management & business and economics and Sires with a bachelor’s degree in management and business and a minor in economics.

“Both being atheletes and remembering the recruiting process, we thought a rate my professor application for coaches in the NCAA would be of great benefit to both high-school and college atheletes,” said Petrella.

Since beginning November 2015, Petrella said they have received over 5,000 coach ratings.

“Every athelete we have talked to thinks it’s a great idea,” said Petrella who is now reaching out to high school atheletes to see if Locker Room Talk helps with the recruiting process.

Petrella and Sires believe that the benefits are mostly for players being recruited into college, but it also allows college athletes to have an outlet and provide feedback for others.

Cameron Lutz, a former scouted high school athlete, believes this is a great thing for recruited players.

“Although I didn’t end up playing basketball, during my recruiting it would have definitely helped to see what other guys thought about the coaches before hand,” said Lutz.

Locker Room Talk has been spreading across the country and is still trying to make a bigger name for itself.

Petrella implores all Boise State atheletes to use Locker Room Talk to help players that are looking to coming to a school, as well as allowing specific coaches to shine by being recognized by their own players.

Currently no Boise State coaches have been reviewed on Locker Room Talk.

Locker Room Talk also has a blog that gives high-school players tips for when being recruited, what to expect as a college athlete and current news and events going on in the college recruiting world.