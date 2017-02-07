Boise State Hockey Club ends season early

The Boise State Hockey Club is off the ice early this year. The team decided to cancel their last matches against BYU on Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11, and not attend the Mountain West Hockey Championships because of some problems with the team and coach.

“There are a lot of changes being made with the team and it was just in the best interest of the team to walk away and prepare for the next season,” said Michael Wallingford, president of the Boise State Hockey Club.

The club will end the season with 13 wins, 13 loses and one tie. According to Wallingford, the majority of the Boise State Hockey Club’s members are freshmen which made the season tougher than normal.

“We had some tough games this season,” Wallingford said. “Our lineup for teams was definitely higher than we’ve ever had. But with a young team, it kind of hurt us a little bit. It’s a good thing to start out with a team of mostly freshmen playing against more experienced teams. That way in the growing years forward they know who they’re up against. There’s only getting better from here.”

According to Wallingford, the Boise State Hockey Club’s Heach Coach, Cal Ingraham, was having trouble making games, which were interfering with Ingraham’s desire to pay more attention to the hockey career his son—who will be entering High School soon—is pursuing.

The Boise State Hockey Club is revamping their staff to create a coaching staff made up of one head coach and three assistant coaches that each specialize in either offense, defense or goaltending.

“There are people we’re looking at, but we’re not really at liberty to throw names out,” Wallingford said. “We do have some pretty strong candidates.”

Wallingford, who will graduate in May, plans to serve as the goaltending coach after graduation.

According to Wallingford, the team has been increasing their recruiting and after recruiting at the Western States Hockey Leagues in Vegas, there “are a couple of players who had some interest, so they will be hopefully coming down to play with us.”

Students who are interested in joining the team can contact the club at their email, Broncohockeyboosters2015@gmail.com.

“It was a big struggle along the whole season,” Wallingford said. “There were a few internal issues, but it is definitely a push to move forward with the new season.”