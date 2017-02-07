Boise State football’s growth is shown in Super Bowl

As the Boise State football program grows, we see more Broncos in the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 51, hosted in Houston, Texas, featured Shea McClellin, a Boise State alumnus who plays for the New England Patriots.

In the past three years, four players have represented Boise State in the big game.

Boasting 18 NFL players, Boise State’s success has spread beyond the Blue. In comparison, ESPN lists that Oregon has 30 current NFL players and has only been represented by five Super Bowl players in the same three-year span.

Shea McClellin

From Marsing, Idaho, Shea McClellin represents more than just Boise State.

After signing onto the Patriots as a free agent this summer, McClellin has fit right into the Patriots complex linebacker scheme. Shifting between defensive end, outside and inside linebacker, McClellin’s versatility has been perfect for defensive coordinator Matt Patricia’s read heavy defense.

McClellin has 41 tackles and a sack on the season, starting four games. He also blocked a field goal against the Ravens by jumping over the offensive line in a must-see highlight.

In an interview with the Idaho Statesman, McClellin said “It’s kind of funny, they’ve used me like they did at Boise State, and it’s really fit me in so many ways. It was obviously the right decision.”

Matt Paradis

A walk-on at Boise State and drafted in the 6th round, Matt Paradis has repeatedly exceeded all expectations. Taking over the starting center position before his rookie season for the Denver Broncos, Paradis has been a solid piece in the Denver offensive line.

Paradis played the entire season, including playoff games, and won a Super Bowl protecting Peyton Manning with the Broncos last year. Young and already an elite center, Paradis has a long future ahead of him.

“Matt is off to a great start in his career,” Manning told the Denver Post. “Matt is a tough guy. He is a guy you like having in front of you. You know he is going to fight for you.”

Ryan Clady

Voted the top offensive lineman in 2009, Ryan Clady was a wall early in his career. In a promising career that has been plagued by injury, Clady has been on two Super Bowl teams in 2014 and 2016 but has yet to be able to play in the big game.

Spending last season with the New York Jets, Clady finished the year with a rotator cuff injury.

“It’s definitely bittersweet. I’ve played in this league eight years now, and the the two times we go to the Super Bowl, I’m not out there.” Clady said in an interview with USA TODAY Sports.

Jeron Johnson

Competing in Super Bowl 48, Jeron Johnson was on the roster of the Seahawks team that obliterated the Broncos 43-8. Unfortunately, like Clady, Johnson was also injured during the big game and was not able to play.

Undrafted out of Boise State, Johnson has bounced around the league but is currently back on the Seahawks roster.