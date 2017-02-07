Boise State beats BYU in the Gem State Invitational

The Boise State gymnastics team competed against the BYU Cougars to take the team title at the Gem State Invitational Friday, Jan. 27 in Boise.

Boise State posted a total team score of 196.400 to the Cougars’ 193.525, as the Bronco’s also managed to win all four individual events.

Sandra Collantes posted a score of 9.900 to take the floor routine, Collantes also posted a 39.200 to take the all-around title.

Shani Remme had the high score on the beam with a score of 9.925, as teammate Sarah Means posted an exceptionally good score of 9.900.

Remme and teammate Diana Mejia shared the uneven bars title, both posting scores of 9.925. Rounding out the individual titles, Means won the vault with a score of 9.875.

Bronco co-head coach Neil Resnick was pleased with the performance but saw there was room for improvement. “We knocked it out of the park with the first three events, but we missed an opportunity to really post a great team score,” said co-head coach Neil Resnick in a press release.

The Broncos had a couple tough falls in the floor routine, but still managed to take a convincing win over their Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference foe.

The meet, held at CenturyLink Arena in downtown Boise, was the first time that the Broncos have competed in the Treasure Valley this year.

With the victory Friday, the Broncos remained at No. 11 in the national rankings, according to Bronco Athletics.

Boise State shares the ranking with Missouri of the SEC and Southern Utah, a fellow MRGC member.

Boise State returned to action with their first home meet of the year on Feb. 3 at 7 p.m., when the Broncos faced off against Southern Utah.

The meet was part of the Beauty and Beast event at Taco Bell Arena where both the gymnastics and wrestling team competed.