Win or lose, you’ve still got some tunes after the Super Bowl

Whether you’re brokenhearted or ecstatic following Sunday’s Super Bowl 51, the feelings are surely running deep. The fourth quarter and overtime were enough to turn the stomachs of the most neutral observer, so presumably die-hard fans of both the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons are in need of some emotional support. And what is a better companion to joy or grief than music?

Below are some playlists—curated by a Falcons fan who can attest to the adequateness of the sad playlist—that will hopefully provide both some accompaniment and inspiration. Both playlists contain some Lady Gaga, because everyone can probably agree it was impressive to see her jump from the stadium roof during the Halftime Show.

For Patriots fans:

1. I’m Shipping Up To Boston – Dropkick Murphys

2. Do The Rump – The Black Keys

3. Something To Believe In – Young the Giant

4. Smooth Sailin’ – Leon Bridges

5. Bamboo – Hinds

6. Ya Ya – Naked Giants

7. John Wayne – Lady Gaga

8. Summer Salt – Summer Salt

9. Don’t Hold Me Now – New Madrid

10. Young Americans – David Bowie

For Falcons fans:

1. Empty- Ray LaMontagne

2. Comfortable Love – Keaton Henson

3. Dramamine – Modest Mouse

4. Out Of Tune – Real Estate

5. The Less I Know The Better – Tame Impala

6. All Your Favorite Bands – Dawes

7. 2100 (feat. BOOTS) – Run the Jewels, BOOTS

8. Angel Down – Lady Gaga

9. To Die in L.A. – Lower Dens

10. Fade Into You – Mazzy Star