Don’t Watch “The OA!”

It’s a millennial motif: 4:00 a.m. Dorito crumbs in your navel—unless you’re wearing a shirt—we know you’re not. Dawn is steaming towards you, but nothing is as pressing at the rapid-fire succession of episodic ecstasy streaming from whatever modem gets you your Netflix high.

If any of this sounds familiar, if you have plans for the next 72 hours or if you’re trying to focus on your relationship and not frivolous TV, don’t start “The OA.”

The Netflix series, released in December 2016, is sure to elicit a strong reaction from viewers.

The ridiculously intriguing story is centered on Prairie Johnson. After being adopted, the blind child disappears from her new home for seven years. When she returns, her sight has been restored and her back is covered in curious scars. After refusing to divulge the circumstances surrounding her time missing-in-action to her parents or the FBI, she shares the story with a group of townspeople, whom she enlists to help her rescue other people still in her previous situation.

Without spoilers, here’s what to expect from watching “The OA.” The first episode will leave you scratching your head and feeling like you are definitely missing something. The second will plant the tiniest seed of suspicion about your own sanity. The third will leave you screaming at your partner, “sanity be damned, I have to know what happens!” whilst sobbing uncontrollably and batting away paternal attempts to get you to sleep. And, in terms of any obligations you have to anything other than Netflix, it’s basically all downhill from there.

If you don’t want something that will make you question what it means to belong to your current dimension, don’t watch it. If you don’t want to examine what it means to trust your own perception of events, don’t watch it. If you do end up watching it—don’t—and like it, don’t tell anyone about it. Netflix has yet to confirm that it will be making a second season, so don’t give them any more viewers to justify more seasons. I can’t handle that.