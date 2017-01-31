Wolf Pack take down Broncos in battle for first place

Last Wednesday, the Broncos hosted the University of Nevada, Reno Men’s Basketball Team, with the winner taking sole possession of first place in the Mountain West Conference.

Nevada won with a final score of 76-57. Cameron Oliver finished with a double-double, 17 points and 14 rebounds. Marcus Marshall finished with 18 points, and D.J. Fenner led the Wolf Pack in scoring with 21 points.

Nevada now sits alone atop the Mountain West Conference standings with an overall record of 18-4, 7-2 MWC. Boise is currently tied for second with Colorado State at 13-7 overall, 6-3 MWC.

When asked what the team’s mindset was going into such a big game, freshman guard and marketing major, Justinian Jessup said, “I think the biggest thing is we’re just going to come out ready to fight, come out with an edge, and be ready to prove everybody wrong.”

With Nevada having arguably three of the best players in the Mountain West in their starting five with Jordan Caroline, Marshall and Oliver, it was going to be the Broncos’ toughest matchup of the season thus far.

“They’re shotmakers, they’re athletic, they’re strong, and they drive a hard bargain to anybody,” said Boise State Head Coach Leon Rice.

Though Boise State would open up the scoring on a three-pointer from Justinian Jessup, Nevada quickly took over the game.

With nine minutes left in the first half, the Broncos retook the lead 22-21, but Nevada would, again, turn it around rather quickly.

It took a huge three-pointer from senior forward Nick Duncan to get the Broncos back on track after Nevada went on a 9-0 run in about three minutes of game time.

Down by five coming out of halftime, junior guard Chandler Hutchison began to take over the game. He would lead the way for the Broncos, cutting the deficit to 52-49 with 9:35 remaining in the contest.

This would be as close as the game would get, as Nevada began to pull away, raining three pointers seemingly every time they came down court. With just over a minute to play, both teams took out their starters and the clock expired.

For the Broncos, Chandler Hutchison finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists; no other Broncos scored more than eight points each.