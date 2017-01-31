Bronco Fitness Challenge works to help improve the health of its contestants

As the second semester heats up, the Boise State Recreation Center is helping a group of active Broncos stay in shape with its third annual Bronco Fitness Challenge, a seven week long program to help participants reach their health and wellness goals.

Abby McElligott, Fitness Coordinator at the Rec, came up with the idea of a fitness-based contest. The premise was to set a baseline of participants overall health, then retest them after several weeks to determine the presence of any positive health improvements.

Among McElligott’s goals for the challenge are to see a rise in health and community involvement at the Rec Center. In a meeting last week, she spoke about the prospect of new members joining the Rec Center.

“We want to inform people, we want to get them moving, and we want to introduce them to the Rec,” McElligott said.

The Bronco Fitness Challenge is composed of seven different categories, including body composition, agility, strength, core endurance, blood pressure, cardiovascular health and flexibility. The baselines of each of these components are determined through a series of tests, which will aid in placing participants into two different groups: Rec Regular or Athlete.

In March, new tests will be taken and compared to the first, allowing for winners to be chosen on the basis of how much total change was made in their test scores. One male and one female winner will be chosen from both levels; one person, with the largest overall improvement, will win the grand prize. Prizes consist of generous donations from the Rec Center catering to each of the winners’ wants and needs. This varies from personal training sessions to free premium class passes.

Last year’s winner, JunNy Foo, chose five free personal training sessions as a prize for the amount of effort she put into the challenge. Throughout the course of the 2016 competition, Foo focused on core endurance and more than doubled her planking time. Now, Foo sees the 2017 challenge as a way to stimulate personal development.

“My goal is simple: to be better (physically and mentally) than I was yesterday,” Foo said.

Regardless of whether students are part of the Bronco Fitness Challenge, McElligott hopes they feel comfortable using the Rec Center.

“What I want to see is people getting in here who maybe aren’t used to using the facility,” McElligott said. “We just want new people, who are trying a New Year’s resolution that has to do with fitness. We want to get them in here, and make them feel comfortable.”