Both Men and Women’s Basketball teams off to record starts

With half of the season already in the books, both the Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams are shooting for the number one spot in the Mountain West Conference.

Led by junior guard Chandler Hutchison, the Men’s Basketball team sits tied for second place in the Mountain West Conference with a 13-7 record overall, 6-3 MWC. The Men’s Basketball team also holds two impressive victories over teams that frequently attend the NCAA Tournament: Southern Methodist University and San Diego State University.

“Have we been perfect? No. But we’ve got a young team that’s just battling their tail off. They’re fighting to get better. They’ve put themselves in a very meaningful game in late January, and that’s where we want to be,” said Head Coach Leon Rice prior to the game against Nevada on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The Women’s Basketball team came out at the beginning of the season holding nothing back. Opening on an eight game winning streak, the Women’s Basketball team currently sits in fourth place of the Mountain West with a record of 15-5 overall, 5-4 MWC. The Women’s Basketball team has taken down both of the teams that played in the 2016 Women’s Mountain West Conference Championship Game: Colorado State and Fresno State.

Though both the Men’s Basketball and the Women’s Basketball teams have opened the season with impressive starts, they both have long roads ahead. The Men’s Basketball team looks to move into the top spot in the conference with tough matchups against Nevada, New Mexico, Utah State and Fresno State remaining. The Women’s Basketball team is looking to climb in the rankings with back-to-back home games against Wyoming and Colorado State.

After both teams finished in third place of the Mountain West Conference a year ago, the successful starts to the season show how hard the teams are working for the future.

“That’s our goal,” said Justinian Jessup, freshman marketing major and guard for the Men’s Basketball team. “We want Boise State to become the team to beat in the Mountain West.”