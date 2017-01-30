“Political Courage of the Artist” speaking event explores the role of the artist in political dissent.

In April of 1937, Italian, Spanish and German fascists bombed the Basque city of Guernica. Pablo Picasso later depicted the event in his painting of the same name. There’s an urban legend that some time later, a member of the S.S. was walking through Picasso’s apartment when he noticed a picture of the painting and asked Pablo, “Did you do this?” Picasso responded “No, you did.”

Now, as part of its ongoing speaker series surrounding the topic of “Civil Discourse on Politics and Art,” Boise State Student Union Fine Arts will be holding its next lecture about on “Political Courage of the Artist” on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. in the SUB’s Hatch Ballroom. The series was organized to showcase the art of Bryan Anthony Moore, whose exhibition “National Mythstory” is on display in the SUB’s Exhibition Room until Feb.19.

This set of lecturers—the third in the series–—include Department of History Professor Jill Gill, Department of Art Professor Justin Vaughn and Craig Pearson studies the relationships between stereotypes and protest movements that occurred in the late 1960s. It will examine the role of the artist specifically as showing courage in political dissent. Boise State Art Curator Fonda Portales explained that traditionally art is subjective, so it’s up to the viewer to take away from it whatever they interpret it to be. This is in contrast with Moore’s work, which includes an explanation about what he wanted to accomplish with his exhibit, along with a way it’s supposed to be interpreted.

“The reason we wanted to put on a speaker series around an art exhibition, which might seem a little strange, is because we live in an age in which art is seen as very subjective, and so it’s really only ‘my opinion’ about something that matters, how I feel about something or how I react to something,” Portales said. To her, this makes it easier to dismiss the message of a given piece, even if it’s unpleasant. In his artists’ statement, Moore explains that the point of his exhibition is that American’s have been subject to a series of falsehoods about the founding of their country and its infancy years. In a growing field of what critics call “revisionist history,” Moore examined history 2014 history textbook from Texas for his inspiration.

The final leg of the speaker series will be on the religious practices of our many commander-in-chiefs. Dr. Darrin Grinder and Dr. Steve Shaw, both instructors at Norwest Nazarene University and co-authors of the book “The Presidents and Their Faith” will speak on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 6 to 7 p.m. in the SUB’s Boyington Room.