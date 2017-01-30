BAM artist uses chromosome map to inspire upcoming “Chromosome Painting II” exhibit

Many viewers of Geraldine Ondrizek’s work are haunted by a message they are unable to fully understand. Bleeding bars of color on the silk banners employed in her latest exhibit, “Chromosome Painting II”, reveal themselves as chromosomal markers—information coded in our DNA which connote genetic variation.

“Chromosome Painting II”, which will be exhibited at Boise Art Museum (BAM) from Saturday, Feb. 4 to June 4, is not the first instance of Ondrizek dabbling in a bit of mixed media. Ondrizek, a professor of art at Reed College in Portland, Oregon, has long been inspired by the cellular world. Through gazing deeper into the scientific realm, Ondrizek informs herself in order to make pieces that accurately present the intricacies of various issues.

According to Ondrizek, the pieces are modeled after synteny maps, a method of decoding genetic variation by injecting the chromosomes with phosphorescents. This turns the color of the chromosome into striped maps of the markers encoded in our DNA.

“The different sizes of markers on the chromosome will indicate different qualities, Ondrizek said. “If you have this marker and this marker it will mean that you have the propensity for this kind of cancer, and brown eyes or short stature.”

Ondrizek’s exhibits may first appear to be empirical explorations into the factual domain, but knowing the catalyst behind her work transforms the work into a haunting reminder that much is uncontrollable.

“My own mother died of cancer, and I lost my first child to a genetic anomaly,” Ondrizek said.

Through her research, Ondrizek came to know that indicators marking propensities towards these kinds of diseases can be viewed in our chromosomes. From tragedy and research, Ondrizek has been motivated to examine art in a manner many artists never explore.

“The art world population doesn’t like to have science connected to it,” Ondrizek said. “Certainly, I want to show my art to (them), but I feel like they’re so less interested in that research aspect of the work.”

Ondrizek is looking to challenge that lack of interest. Through competent scientific study and a profound artistic background, Ondrizek is looking to use her work to celebrate the vital ingredient she feels science is to art.

“Once you get into socio-political issues in genetics, you have to know some of the empirical evidence. People are making a lot of work about racial issues, for example, but they aren’t reading books necessarily about how that’s linked or how that operates.”

Research is part of what makes Ondrizek’s work romantically esoteric. The scientific position of Chromosome Painting II is what initially intrigued Boise Art Museum Curator of Art Nicole Herden. She hopes that viewers will, “enjoy themselves while using ambiguities and unanswered questions to fuel their continued inquiry.”

“I’m very interested in using empirical evidence and putting people in front of it. I’m not romanticizing science to the point that I’m making it up. I’m beautifying it for the sake of it,” Ondrizek said.

“This exhibition allows BAM to reach out to different audiences, while also staying current with contemporary discourse and art practices,” Herden said. “For example, science students will recognize the subject matter or content while art students will continue to grow by examining the methodology.”